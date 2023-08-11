Wall Street

ends mixed

Stocks ended another choppy day of trading mixed, leaving the market with its second losing week in a row. Investors pored over reports on inflation and consumer sentiment seeking clues about the Federal Reserve’s next move on interest rates. The government reported a slight increase in inflation in wholesale prices last month, which could persuade the Fed that its work on bringing inflation to heel isn’t done. The University of Michigan’s preliminary August survey showed consumer sentiment fell slightly.

Louisiana lands

big solar plant

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards says the largest solar energy manufacturer in the Western Hemisphere is planning to build a $1.1 billion facility in southwest Louisiana. Officials say First Solar’s site will be located at the Acadiana Regional Airport in Iberia Parish. Edwards said Friday the project is expected to create about 700 jobs and have an annual payroll of at least $40 million.

The facility will produce high-performance photovoltaic solar modules that are expected to be made with all U.S.-made components. The project is expected to be completed in the first half of 2026.

First Solar is a leading American-based energy technology company and global provider of eco-efficient solar modules. The company is unique among the world’s 10 largest solar panel manufacturers as the only company with a U.S. headquarters and without a base of operations in China.

Huawei reports

higher profits

BEIJING — Chinese tech giant Huawei says its revenue rose 3% over a year earlier and its profit margin widened in the first half of 2023 despite sanctions that limit its access to U.S. processor chips. China's first global tech brand has responded to U.S. curbs that devastated its smartphone brand by increasing emphasis on serving hospitals, electric car brands and other industrial customers. The company said first-half revenue rose 3.1% to 310.9 billion yuan, or $43.1 billion. It gave no profit figure but said its profit margin was 15%.

UBS ends bank

support plan

GENEVA — Swiss taxpayers are off the hook from a government-engineered rescue plan that doled out billions to help UBS, the country’s largest bank, take over its ailing rival Credit Suisse. UBS said Friday that it’s shut down state support that had made available up to $230 billion to help shepherd through its takeover of Credit Suisse to avert an international banking crisis. UBS said it had repaid billions in loans and liquidity support from the Swiss government and central bank. It’s also ended the government’s multibillion offer to buffer the bank against losses.

The Swiss finance minister says she wasn’t happy about the hastily arranged merger in March but that it was necessary stabilize the financial center.

Hollywood strikes

affects stylists

NEW YORK — A world of hair, makeup and manicurists have been idled by the Hollywood strikes at a time when they were still rebuilding from the COVID shutdowns. And many don’t have a Plan B. In more than a dozen interviews with The Associated Press, many fear they’ll lose their homes and health insurance. They’re not alone as the writers and actors strikes drag on. The entertainment industry has hundreds of journeyman job descriptions impacted by the strikes, from script supervisors to costume designers. Says one Los Angeles-based hair stylist: “Hair is what I love. There’s really nothing else.”