Stocks fall under

bond pressure

NEW YORK — Wall Street’s weak August worsened, and the S&P 500 closed 0.8% lower. The Dow dropped roughly 180 points Wednesday, and the Nasdaq fell 1.1%. Increased pressure came from the bond market, where yields have neared their highest levels since the Great Recession. Yields climbed more following the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting.

The Fed appears unsure about its next move on interest rates. Hopes had been rising that last month’s rate hike would prove to be the Fed’s last. Tech stocks seen as the most vulnerable to higher rates were among the market’s heaviest weights.

Teamsters take

aim at Amazon

NEW YORK — The Teamsters flexed their muscles during contract negotiations with UPS last month, securing pay hikes for drivers and scoring other wins. But at Amazon, the picture looks much different. Since late June, dozens of Amazon drivers and dispatchers who work for a California-based delivery firm organized by the Teamsters have been picketing company warehouses as far out as Michigan and Massachusetts. They've been calling on the e-commerce behemoth to come to the table and bargain over pay and working conditions. Amazon has essentially said no.

The dispute signals the next battlefront in Amazon’s efforts to fend off organized labor and the Teamsters’ years-long aim to take on one of their most formidable opponents.

A&M Records

co-founder dies

Music industry giant Jerry Moss has died at age 88. Moss teamed with Herb Alpert to co-found A&M Records and rise from a Los Angeles garage to wealth and fame with hits by Alpert, the Police, the Carpenters and hundreds of other performers, He and Alpert were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. A&M Records released such blockbuster albums as Albert’s “Whipped Cream & Other Delights,” Carole King’s “Tapestry” and Peter Frampton’s “Frampton Comes Alive!” His music connections also led to a lucrative horse racing business that he owned with his first wife, Ann. A statement from his family said he died Wednesday at his home in Bel Air, California.

Target reports

Q2 sales drop

NEW YORK — Target reported its first quarterly sales drop in six years, dragged down by shoppers' inflation worries and a negative reaction by some customers, widely publicized on social media, to its Pride merchandise. The Minneapolis retailer said Wednesday it expects high interest rates, which makes credit cards more expensive to use, and higher prices on food to continue to put a strain on customers. The chain cut its profit outlook for the year, and it also expects sales will decline for the remainder of the year. In lowering its forecast, Target also cited the end of the student loan moratorium, which had provided one-time college students a little more financial breathing room.

Start-up gets

Air Force deal

The U.S. Air Force is throwing its support behind a program to develop a sleek, futuristic-looking new jet that could provide greater range and efficiency for military tankers and cargo planes. On Wednesday, Air Force officials announced a $235 million award for start-up aircraft maker JetZero. The company says it will build a full-size demonstrator blended-wing plane that will be ready to fly in 2027. On blended-wing planes, the body and wings look like one piece. That makes them more aerodynamic and fuel-efficient than conventional planes of the same size.