Wall Street

ends higher

Stocks shook off a weak start and ended higher on Wall Street even as worries about banks on both sides of the Atlantic continue to weigh on markets. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Friday, marking its second straight weekly gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite also rose. Treasury yields stabilized after an early drop. Markets have been turbulent recently on worries that banks are weakening under the pressure of much higher interest rates. That’s led to rising concerns about a recession and uncertainty about what central banks will do with interest rates going forward.

Deutsche Bank

shares drop

FRANKFURT, Germany — Shares in Deutsche Bank, Germany’s largest lender, have fallen sharply and dragged down major European banks as fears about the global financial system send fresh shudders through the market. Deutsche Bank closed down 8.5% on the German stock exchange Friday after falling as much as 14%. That followed a steep rise in the cost to insure bondholders against the bank defaulting on its debts, known as credit default swaps. The new turmoil in the global financial system comes after the collapse of two U.S. banks and a government-orchestrated takeover of Swiss lender Credit Suisse by rival UBS. Asked whether Deutsche Bank could be the next Credit Suisse, Scholz said, “There is no reason to worry.”

UK eases up on

Microsoft deal

LONDON — British antitrust regulators scrutinizing Microsoft’s blockbuster purchase of videogame maker Activision Blizzard have dropped concerns that the deal would hurt the console gaming market. The Competition and Markets Authority said Friday that it no longer thinks the $69 billion deal will result in a “substantial lessening of competition” for console games in the U.K. The watchdog was providing an update to provisional findings issued last month based on new evidence. The deal faces stiff opposition from rival Sony and is being examined by regulators in the U.S. and Europe. The U.K. watchdog is still investigating the deal’s impact on the cloud computing market.

Ford sees potential

for EV pickups

STANTON, Tenn. — Ford says its new assembly plant under construction in western Tennessee will be able to build up to 500,000 electric pickup trucks a year at full production. The automaker announced in September of 2021 that it would build the plant and a joint-venture battery factory on a 3,600-acre parcel of land in rural Stanton, northeast of Memphis. Known as the Memphis Regional Megasite, the land designated by the state for industrial development sat unused for years before Ford decided to move in. Construction began last year. Ford has said it plans to start production by 2025. Ford says the assembly and battery plants will employ about 6,000 people with an investment of roughly $5.6 billion.

Chad seizes

Exxon assets

DAKAR, Senegal — Chad's government said it was nationalizing all assets from multinational oil giant, Exxon Mobil, including hydrocarbon and exploration permits. The nationalization of a private company means that all assets are now owned by the government. While this used to happen in the 1960s and 70s it hasn’t happened in a long time and doesn’t conform to the legalities of the sector, say energy experts. Chad began producing oil in 2003 and Exxon has been operating in country for several decades. It was running the Doba oil project in Chad of which it owned a 40% stake.