Business digest

Trump Org. exec

admits cheating

NEW YORK — One of Donald Trump’s top moneymen has admitted to breaking the law to help fellow Trump Organization executives avoid taxes on company-paid apartments and other perks. Senior Vice President and Controller Jeffrey McConney gave his testimony at the company’s criminal tax fraud trial on Thursday. He admitted to preparing misleading tax returns and failing to report the benefits to tax authorities.

McConney is in his third day on the witness stand. He said that a few years before Trump became president, the company’s accountant raised concerns about the way it paid out holiday bonuses — a topic that has consumed hours of trial testimony. McConney was granted immunity to testify as a prosecution witness.

More Americans

seek jobless aid

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits rose slightly last week, but the labor market remains healthy despite recent job cuts that have begun to spread across sectors most affected by soaring interest rates, such as housing and technology. Unemployment claims for the week ending Nov. 5 rose by 7,000 to 225,000 from 218,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The four-week moving average declined by 250 to 218,750. Facebook, Twitter and online real estate broker Redfin are among the companies that have announced significant layoffs in the past week, but overall, the U.S. labor market remains healthy.

Vape company

cuts 400 jobs

WASHINGTON — Embattled vaping company Juul Labs is announcing layoffs as the company tries to navigate growing setbacks to its electronic cigarette business. The company also said Thursday it has obtained new financing from several investors that will allow the company to stay in business. For weeks, industry analysts have speculated that Juul could soon declare bankruptcy or sell itself to another company. Thursday’s news appears to have put those plans on hold.

Juul was once the leading U.S. vaping company, but its prospects have dimmed amid a political backlash to underage use of its products. U.S. regulators are currently seeking to ban Juul’s e-cigarettes from the market.

California sues

over chemicals

SAN FRANCISCO — A lawsuit filed by the state of California accuses 3M, Dupont and 16 smaller companies of covering up the harm caused to the environment and the public from chemicals that have over decades found their way into waterways and human bloodstreams. Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the lawsuit Thursday against the manufacturers of compounds that have been used in consumer goods and industry since the 1940s.

The chemicals are found in firefighting foams, nonstick frying pans, cleaning sprays, rugs, cosmetics and countless other products. 3M says it acted responsibly in its manufacturing. Dupont says it looks forward to defending its record of safety.

Biden nominates

new a IRS boss

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has nominated a new commissioner to steer the IRS forward as it gets a massive funding boost. The tax collection agency's current leader, Chuck Rettig, ends his term this week. Danny Werfel, who currently leads Boston Consulting Group’s global public sector practice, was nominated Thursday to replace Rettig.

If confirmed by the Senate, Werfel will be tasked with planning how to spend a funding boost of nearly $80 billion over the next 10 years that was approved by Congress in August. He also will also have to navigate controversy surrounding the new funding, brought by Republicans who have distorted how the new law would reform the IRS and affect taxes for the middle class.