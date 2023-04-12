Stocks dip

after warning

NEW YORK — Stocks closed lower following the latest update on inflation and the latest warning of a possible recession. The S&P 500 lost 0.4% Wednesday after bouncing between small gains and losses through the day. The Nasdaq composite slid 0.9%, and the Dow also fell.

Minutes from the Fed’s last meeting revealed that its staff economists have forecast that a pullback in lending resulting from turmoil in the banking industry will cause a “mild recession” starting later this year. A report earlier in the morning showed that prices at the consumer level were 5% higher last month than a year earlier.

Bank turmoil

influences Fed

WASHINGTON — Turmoil in the banking system after two major banks collapsed led many Federal Reserve officials to envision fewer rate increases this year out of concern that banks will reduce their lending and weaken the economy. The heightened uncertainty surrounding the banking sector also helped Fed officials coalesce around their decision to raise their benchmark rate by just a quarter-point, rather than a half-point, despite signs that inflation was still too hot, according to minutes of the Fed’s March 22-23 meeting. The Fed also revealed Wednesday that its staff economists have forecast that a pullback in lending resulting from the banking turmoil will cause a “mild recession” starting later this year.

Musk: Owning

Twitter 'painful'

LONDON — Billionaire Elon Musk has told the BBC that running Twitter has been “quite painful” but that the social media company is now roughly breaking even after he acquired it late last year. In an interview also streamed live late Tuesday on Twitter Spaces, Musk discussed his ownership of the online platform, including layoffs, misinformation and his work style. He told the U.K. broadcaster at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters that owning Twitter “has not been boring" and has been “quite a rollercoaster.” It was a rare chance for a mainstream news outlet to interview Musk, who also owns Tesla and SpaceX.

DeSantis allies

aim at Disney

There’s a new salvo in the fight to control Disney World. Allies appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to take over the resort’s governing board are proposing a resolution to expand their authority weeks after their predecessors stripped it. Supervisors of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District say the board has “superior authority” over land development decisions at Walt Disney World. That includes two tiny Disney-controlled cities in the district.

Board members say their predecessors pulled a fast one when they voted to essentially dissolve the body’s powers before the DeSantis appointees took their seats. DeSantis’ feud with Disney started last year over the company's opposition to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law.

New streaming

app launched

Warner Bros. Discovery has unveiled a streaming service combining iconic HBO programming such as “The Sopranos” with a mix of unscripted TV series. It's a push to reap more subscribers from what so far has been a muddled media merger. The $16-per-month service, called Max, will be released May 23 in the U.S. and automatically replace the company’s existing HBO Max in what is being promised as a seamless transition. The existing Discovery Plus app featuring reality and unscripted series such as “Fixer Upper” from a collection of TV networks will still be offered.