Microsoft budges

on streaming rights

LONDON — British competition regulators have opened a new investigation into Microsoft’s revamped bid to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard. It represents the last major hurdle to closing one of the biggest deals in tech history. The Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday that it has until Oct. 18 to decide whether to approve the deal or do a deeper investigation. That's also the deadline for the transaction to close. Xbox maker Microsoft has been on a quest to acquire the maker of the popular Call of Duty game franchise since announcing the $69 billion deal in January 2022. It's secured approvals from antitrust authorities covering 40 countries but has been held up in Britain.

UPS workers

approve contract

The union representing 340,000 UPS workers says its members voted to approve the tentative contract agreement reached last month. The vote results announced Tuesday put a final seal on contentious labor negotiations that threatened to disrupt package deliveries for millions of businesses and households nationwide. The Teamsters said that 86% of the votes casts were in favor of ratifying the contract. Voting on the new five-year contract began Aug. 3 and concluded Tuesday. After negotiations broke down in early July, UPS reached a tentative contract agreement with the Teamsters just days before an Aug. 1 deadline.

Airport sees

41.6M passengers

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, says it served 41.6 million passengers in the first half of this year. That exceeds figures for the same period in 2019 as travelers return to the air after the lockdowns of the coronavirus pandemic. The airport made the announcement Tuesday. The new figures at the airport known as DXB reflect figures offering by the International Air Transport Association that traffic worldwide is at 94% of pre-COVID levels. The Dubai airport, home to the long-haul carrier Emirates, long has served as a barometer for the aviation industry worldwide.

Macy's discounts

spring goods

NEW YORK — Macy’s heavily discounted spring goods to make room for fall and holiday merchandise in the face of customers’ cautious spending in a challenging economy. Still, the retailer's adjusted profits and sales beat Wall Street expectations. Macy’s reaffirmed its annual sales and profits forecasts, while still noting uncertainty about the economy in the second half of its fiscal year. Macy’s also said it would open new small-format stores in the West and Northeast in a bid to increase customer visits and attract new shoppers.

Dick's 2Q

profit falls

Dick’s Sporting Goods profit slipped in its second quarter and missed Wall Street’s expectations as the retailer cut its full-year profit outlook, citing worries over theft at its stores. For the period ended July 29, Dick’s earned $244 million, or $2.82 per share. A year earlier the company earned $319 million, or $3.68 per share. Analysts polled by FactSet predicted earnings of $3.81 per share.

IBM is selling

TWC assets

NEW YORK — IBM is selling assets of The Weather Company — including Weather.com and The Weather Channel mobile app — to private equity firm Francisco Partners. The two companies announced the sale Tuesday but did not disclose its price. IBM said it will still keep its sustainability software business and plans to still use The Weather Company’s weather data for this technology. The sale is set to close in early 2024. IBM bought The Weather Channel mobile app along with the digital assets of The Weather Company in 2015 for $2 billion — but did not acquire The Weather Channel seen on TV. Allen Media Group has owned The Weather Channel television network since 2018.