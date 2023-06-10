Rush to save

public transit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's transit agencies are asking Democrats who control the state's government to rescue them like Democrats in New York recently did. It's proving to be a much tougher sell in California. The nation's most populous state is far more automobile-reliant than much of the Northeast. The state is projected to have a $31.5 billion budget deficit. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has also proposed slashing another $2 billion from transit infrastructure funding to help balance the books. Bay Area Rapid Transit has warned they could be forced to stop running after 9 p.m. and on weekends without additional funding.

Wall Street

drifts higher

NEW YORK — Stocks drifted higher on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 its fourth winning week in a row. The benchmark index edged up 0.1% Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a gain of 43 points, also 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%. Tesla was at the front of the market, rallying 4.1% after announcing that General Motors electric vehicles will be able to use much of the company's extensive charging network beginning early next year. Investors are looking ahead to next week's potentially market-moving events, including the Federal Reserve's next meeting on interest rates and updates on inflation.

Hiding full

airfare price

Congress will consider rolling back an Obama-era rule that requires airlines to show the total cost of a ticket when advertising fares. Republicans and Democrats on the House Transportation Committee proposed Friday to let airlines exclude taxes and fees from advertised fares, as long as the full price is available by clicking a hyperlink or through some other way. That's in a bill to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration for five more years. The bill would also make it slightly easier to become an airline pilot by increasing the amount of training that can be done in simulators instead of flying a plane.

New bid to

tackle debt

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is studying history and considering the appointment of a mix of lawmakers and business leaders to a new commission to tackle the nation’s soaring debt. McCarthy is fresh off his biggest political victory since becoming speaker. He got the White House to agree to a debt limit suspension that also contained some $1.5 trillion in deficit savings. Now, he's studying whether to ask CEOs who have streamlined business operations to work with lawmakers. He says, “I think that combination would work well, but right now I’m spending a lot of time on how to put that together.” A Democratic senator calls the effort a “prescription for trouble.”

Ford to bring

Mustang back

LE MANS, France — Ford has planned a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with its iconic Mustang muscle car next year under a massive rebranding of Ford Performance that is aimed at bringing the automotive manufacturer “into the racing business.” The new Mustang Dark Horse-based race car was unveiled at Le Mans. Mustang will enter the GT3 category next year with at least two cars in both IMSA and the World Endurance Championship. The project is part of an overall rebranding of Ford Performance that was done by renowned motorsports designer Troy Lee and is aimed at making Ford a lifestyle brand with a sporting mindset.