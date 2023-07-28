Wall Street

returns to rally

NEW YORK — Wall Street got back to climbing following more encouraging profit reports and the latest signal that inflation is loosening its chokehold on the economy. The S&P 500 rose 1% Friday to close out its ninth winning week in the last 11. The Dow added 176 points, or 0.5%, and the Nasdaq climbed 1.9% as Big Tech stocks led the market. Stocks have been rallying on hopes high inflation is cooling enough to get the Federal Reserve to stop hiking interest rates. A report Friday said the Fed's preferred measure of inflation slowed last month by a touch more than expected.

US seeks 18%

mileage boost

DETROIT — The U.S. government wants to raise the fuel economy of new vehicles 18% by the 2032 model year so the fleet would average about 43.5 miles per gallon in real-world driving. The proposed numbers were released Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which eventually will adopt final mileage requirements. Currently the fleet of new vehicles must average 36.75 mpg by 2026 under corporate average fuel economy standards adopted by the administration of President Joe Biden, who reversed a rollback made by former president Donald Trump. The highway safety agency says it will try to line up its regulations so they match the Environmental Protection Agency’s reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

Europe's banks

in good shape

FRANKFURT, Germany — The European Central Bank says the banking sector could withstand a severe economic downturn without depleting their financial buffers against losses. A survey of 98 large and medium-sized banks showed Friday that even in the most adverse scenario, banks would still have enough capital to cover losses and then some. Banks are crucial to the European economy because companies get most of their financing from them, instead of from financial markets — the opposite of the situation in the United States. Scrutiny of bank finances has grown after the failure of three U.S. banks amid rising interest rates that led to losses on investments and mass withdrawal of deposits.

Medical merger

falls through

MINNEAPOLIS — A merger that would have created one of the largest health service companies in the Upper Midwest has been scrapped. Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services and Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based Sanford Health announced Thursday that they would not proceed with the merger they had been discussing since late last year. It would have created a system with more than 50 hospitals and about 78,000 employees. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that it marks the second time in a decade that the two companies considered merging.

Trucking firm

near bankruptcy

NEW YORK — After years of financial struggles, U.S. trucker Yellow Corp. is reportedly preparing for bankruptcy and seeing customers leave in large numbers. While no official decision has been announced by the company, the prospect of bankruptcy has renewed attention around Yellow’s ongoing negotiations with unionized workers, a $700 million pandemic-era loan from the government and other bills the trucker has racked up over time. Yellow media contacts did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ requests for comment on Friday.

On Thursday, Yellow said it was in talks with multiple parties about selling its third-party logistics organization.