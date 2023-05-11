Wall Street

edges lower

NEW YORK — Wall Street slipped, sending the S&P 500 down 0.2%. The Dow fell 221 points Thursday. Disney was one of the heaviest forces dragging the market lower after it lost streaming subscribers during the latest quarter. Some banks beaten down by the industry’s mini-panic also came under pressure. PacWest tumbled after disclosing a flight of deposits last week. In the bond market, Treasury yields slipped after another report suggested inflation is slowly heading toward normal. That and a report suggesting an uptick in layoffs bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold off on hiking interest rates at its next meeting.

IRS to protect

workers' identity

WASHINGTON — The IRS is taking steps to protect the identity of its workers in an effort to deter personal threats aimed at the tax agency's employees. The IRS says it'll start limiting workers’ personal identifying information on communications with taxpayers. The change begins next month. The Treasury Department’s inspector general for tax administration said in a report this week that it was “concerned that taxpayers and anti-government or anti-tax groups with malevolent intent" could use the internet or social media to track down and harass IRS workers and their families. The IRS says it'll remove workers’ first names from communications, leaving their last names and respective Mr., Ms., or a gender-neutral title. Phone numbers will still be included in communications.

Musk: New CEO

found for Twitter

Elon Musk says he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp. as it's now called. Musk did not name the person but said she will be starting in about six weeks. Musk bought Twitter last fall and has been running it since but has been insisting he is not the company's permanent CEO.

The Tesla billionaire said in a tweet Thursday that his role will transition to being executive chairman and chief technology officer. Musk, though, has made announcements in the past that he did not follow through on.

Mortgage rate

falls to 6.35%

LOS ANGELES — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell this week to its lowest level in five weeks. That's welcome news for house hunters looking for an edge as they navigate a market constrained by a near-historic low number of homes for sale. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan fell to 6.35% from 6.39% last week. The average rate a year ago was 5.30%. High rates can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs. Elevated mortgage rates and a stubbornly low inventory of homes on the market have weighed on U.S. home sales this spring homebuying season.

Yellen: US needs

different system

NIIGATA, Japan — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says that in her opinion, the United States should adopt a different system for national finances that might forestall repeated standoffs with Congress over spending. Emphasizing that it was her own opinion, not the position of the Biden administration, Yellen said that there are various alternatives for avoiding situations where the Treasury lacks the funds to pay its bills. However, for now she said raising the debt ceiling to avert a default on the national debt remains the only solution.