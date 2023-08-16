US Steel may

be absorbed

United States Steel Corp. seems poised to be soon purchased by a competitor, with two bidders revealed in a matter of days and more in the wings. It would mean the takeover of a symbol of American industrialization that for more than a century helped build everything from the United Nations building in New York City to the New Orleans Superdome. After rejecting a $7.3 billion buyout proposal from rival Cleveland-Cliffs on Sunday, U.S. Steel said it was considering alternatives. On Monday, industrial conglomerate Esmark offered $7.8 billion for Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel.

Retail sales

rose solidly

NEW YORK — Americans increased their purchases at retailers last month – for clothing, dining out, sporting goods and other areas – in a sign that solid consumer spending is still powering a resilient U.S. economy. Retail sales rose a better-than-expected 0.7% in July from June, according to the Commerce Department’s report Tuesday. The gain followed a revised 0.3% gain the previous month. Excluding autos and gas, sales rose a solid 1%. Sales at a number of different outlets increased. Department stores posted a 0.9% increase, while clothing and accessories stores had a 1% gain. Sales at sporting goods stores and hobby stores rose 1.5%. But furniture and home furnishings stores and electronics stores remained weak, registering declines.

Russia bank

hikes interest

TALLINN, Estonia — Russia’s central bank has made a big interest rate hike in an emergency move designed to fight inflation and strengthen the ruble. This week, the country’s currency reached its lowest value since early in the war with Ukraine. The decision Tuesday comes as Moscow increases military spending and Western sanctions weigh on its energy exports. That has dragged down the ruble. Analysts say the flagging currency doesn't mean the Russian economy is in freefall — though it is facing challenges, including rising prices for households and businesses. A lower exchange rate allows Moscow to transfer the dollars it earns from selling oil and natural gas into more rubles to pay pensions and run government agencies.

Advocates sue

government

WASHINGTON — Child welfare advocates have filed a federal lawsuit asking a judge to force the Biden administration to block imports of cocoa harvested by children in West Africa that ends up in America’s most popular chocolate desserts and candies. The lawsuit filed Tuesday, which was brought by International Rights Advocates, seeks to have the federal government enforce a 1930s era federal law that requires the government to ban products created by child labor from entering the U.S. The nonprofit group says it filed the suit because Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Homeland Security have ignored extensive evidence documenting children cultivating cocoa destined for well-known U.S. candy makers.

WeWork faces

bankruptcy

NEW YORK — WeWork said last week there was “substantial doubt” about its ability to stay in business, prompting speculation around the future of the troubled workspace-sharing company. WeWork pointed to increased member churn, financial losses and the company’s need for cash, among other factors — and said that improving its liquidity and profitability over the next 12 months would be crucial to maintaining operations. While the future remains unknown, experts say that risk of bankruptcy is on the table — bringing in questions around implications for the already-weakening world of office real estate.