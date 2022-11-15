Business digest

Binance proposes

fund to save crypto

NEW YORK — Cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance is proposing the creation of a rescue fund that would save otherwise healthy crypto companies from failure. It's an effort to stave off the cascading effects of last week's implosion of FTX, the world's third-largest crypto exchange. Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao posted on Twitter that his company would create an industry-recovery fund to help cryptocurrency companies that are otherwise strong but are facing a liquidity crisis. Zhao provided no details on the fund’s size or scope, or how the funds would be distributed.

Court challenges

Tesla pay package

WILMINGTON, Del. — Testimony is under way in a shareholder lawsuit challenging approval by Tesla’s board of directors of a compensation plan potentially worth more than $55 billion for CEO Elon Musk. Attorneys packed a Delaware courtroom Monday as the trial began in a lawsuit filed in 2018. The lawsuit alleges that the performance-based stock option grant was negotiated by a compensation committee and approved in 2018 by board members who had conflicts because of personal and professional ties to Musk. It also alleges that a shareholder vote approving the plan was based on an incomplete and misleading proxy statement. The first witness was Ira Ehrenpreis, a prominent venture capitalist and longtime friend of Musk who chaired Tesla’s compensation committee when the grant was formulated.

Fed 'reassured'

by report

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said she was encouraged by last week’s U.S. inflation report, which pointed to slower price increases, and said the Fed would likely soon reduce the size of its interest rate hikes. Brainard’s comments, during a discussion at Bloomberg, were more positive toward the inflation report than were those of several of her Fed colleagues last week. Some central bank officials have sought to temper the stock market’s ebullient response to last week’s better-than-expected inflation report, which suggested that the rampant price spikes of the past 18 months were slowing.

Countries take over

natural gas firms

BERLIN — Poland and Germany have announced separate takeovers of natural gas companies that had links to Russian energy giant Gazprom. The countries said Monday that the moves are aimed at securing supply as Europe struggles with an energy crisis tied to the war in Ukraine. Germany says it's nationalizing the former German subsidiary of Russian gas company Gazprom months after it was put under the control of a government agency. Poland’s government, meanwhile, said it's taken “temporary compulsory management” of Gazprom’s share in the Yamal gas pipeline system in Polish territory. Both European countries cited the need to ensure supply and end confusion about ownership amid sanctions tied to the war in Ukraine and Russian cutoffs of natural gas.

Bezos to give away

most of fortune

NEW YORK — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said in an interview with CNN that he will give away the majority of his wealth during his lifetime. The billionaire didn’t specify how - or to whom - he will give away the money, but said he and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, were building the “capacity” to do it. Bezos has been criticized in the past for not pledging to donate the majority of his wealth through philanthropy. He stepped down as Amazon CEO last year to devote more time to philanthropy and other projects. On Saturday, the billionaire and Sanchez also announced they will give a $100 million grant to singer Dolly Parton.