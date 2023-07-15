FTC investigating

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has launched an investigation into ChatGPT creator OpenAI and whether the artificial intelligence company violated consumer protection laws by scraping public data and publishing false information through its chatbot. The agency sent OpenAI a 20-page letter requesting detailed information on its AI technology, products, customers, privacy safeguards and data security arrangements. An FTC spokesperson had no comment on the investigation, which was first reported by the Washington Post, which posted the letter online. OpenAI founder Sam Altman tweeted disappointment that the investigation was disclosed in a “leak” but added that the company will work with the FTC.

JPMorgan Chase says its second-quarter profits rose by 67% as the nation’s largest bank made more loans to customers and took advantage of higher interest rates and its recent acquisition of First Republic. JPMorgan said Friday that it earned $14.5 billion in the three months ended June 30, compared to a profit of of $8.65 billion in the same period a year earlier. On a per share basis, the bank earned $4.75 a share. Revenue rose to $42.4 billion. The results beat Wall Street forecasts.

WASHINGTON — The IRS is showcasing its new capability to audit high-income tax dodgers aggressively as it makes the case for sustained funding and tries to avoid budget cuts sought by Republicans who want to gut the agency. IRS leaders have laid out how they netted $38 million in delinquent taxes from more than 175 high-income taxpayers in the past few months. In one case, an individual used money owed to the government to buy a Maserati and a Bentley. And roughly 100 high-income people were discovered to claim benefits in Puerto Rico without meeting residency requirements.

LONDON — British antitrust regulators have extended their deadline to issue a final order blocking Microsoft’s $69 billion plan to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard. They said Friday that it will give them more time to consider the U.S. tech giant’s “detailed and complex submission” pleading its case. The Competition and Markets Authority had rejected the deal, set to be the biggest in tech history. They feared it would stifle competition for popular titles like Call of Duty in the fast-growing cloud gaming market. But the U.K. watchdog appears to have softened its position after a judge thwarted U.S. regulators’ efforts to block the deal. The authority says it pushed its deadline back to Aug. 29.

A little more than a week after contract talks between UPS and the union representing 340,000 of its workers broke down, UPS said it will begin training many of its non-union employees in the U.S. to step in should there be a strike, which the union has vowed to do if no agreement is reached by the end of this month. UPS said Friday that the training is a temporary plan that has no impact on current operations.

PARIS — India is close to buying new French warplanes and submarines and played a starring role in France’s Bastille Day celebrations Friday. There was plenty of camaraderie on display this week between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. But their two countries remain sometimes-awkward allies. Macron skirted around concerns about threats to rights and freedoms under Modi’s Hindu nationalist government. Modi called for peace efforts in Ukraine to end Russia’s war and the resulting grain shortages that have hit developing countries hard. Macron’s France is boosting weapons supplies to Ukraine for its counteroffensive. The two countries released a raft of agreements tightening cooperation in areas where they agree.