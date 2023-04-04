Oil worse

for climate

Offshore oil and gas operations in the Gulf of Mexico give off much more methane emissions than official estimates, according to a study published Monday. Climate scientists found the additional emissions raise the carbon intensity of these operations to twice what is estimated by federal agencies like the Bureau of Ocean energy Management. The findings could have implications for future offshore oil drilling as the federal government prepares to offer more oil leases in the Gulf.

Cuts could boost

gasoline prices

FRANKFURT, Germany — Some of the globe's biggest oil producers are cutting back. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and others are saying they'll dial back supplies of crude to the global economy by a million barrels a day. That could send prices higher — or at least keep them from sliding to where they hurt the budgets of oil-producing countries. Russia is extending its own cuts, too. Higher prices could help Moscow weather Western sanctions over Ukraine. But much depends on the global economy and whether demand for oil rebounds strongly in coming months. Combined with a cut of 2 million barrels per day announced in October, producers have axed about 3% of the world’s oil supply.

WWE joins

with UFC

WWE is saying goodbye to existing as a family-run business as it joins with the company that runs Ultimate Fighting Championship to create a $21.4 billion sports entertainment company. The deal announced Monday between Endeavor and World Wrestling Entertainment catapults WWE into a new era after spending decades under the control of the McMahon family. Vince McMahon purchased Capitol Wrestling from his father in 1982, and took the regional wrestling business to a national audience with wrestling stars such as Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. McMahon called the agreement an evolution for WWE.

McDonald's preps

for massive layoffs

McDonald’s has closed its U.S. offices through Wednesday and told its corporate staff to work remotely as it prepares to announce a round of layoffs. In a memo to workers posted on the website TheLayoff.com, the Chicago-based burger giant said it wanted to “ensure the comfort and confidentiality of our people during the notification period” and would hold all notification meetings virtually. The company said the layoffs are intended to make McDonald’s faster and more efficient. McDonald’s declined to comment on the memo or the layoffs on Monday. The memo was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Stocks end mixed

as oil prices jump

NEW YORK — Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street Monday as big gains for energy stocks offset losses for some big technology stocks. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% and the Nasdaq lost 0.3% on the first day of the second quarter. Exxon Mobil had its biggest gain of the year so far and other oil producers also leaped after Saudi Arabia and other producers said they’ll cut production by 1.15 million barrels per day from May until the end of the year. That sent oil up 6.3%. Oil’s jump raises fears about inflation and dents one of the hopes that has helped steady stocks recently, that sharp hikes to interest rates may soon end.