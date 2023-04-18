Tax breaks lure

EU companies

LONDON — Norwegian battery startup Freyr is planning its next factory in an Atlanta suburb because a new U.S. clean energy law offers generous tax credits for local production. Across Europe, companies seeking to invest in the green energy boom ranging from batteries to solar panels are making similar calculations. They're weighing up the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act’s $375 billion in benefits for renewable industries against Europe's fragmented response. Executives hail the U.S. program’s simplicity. Some complain that a plan from the 27-nation European Union is underwhelming, confusing and bureaucratic, putting Europe at risk of falling behind in the green energy transition.

Stocks slowly

on the rise

NEW YORK — Stocks rose slightly Monday, the start of the first full week of earnings reporting season. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%. The Dow and Nasdaq also closed near their highs for the day with modest gains. M&T Bank led the S&P 500 while other financial companies reported a mixed set of profit reports for the first three months of the year. They followed up on a bevy of better-than-expected reports from some of the biggest U.S. banks that kicked off the reporting season at the end of last week. Treasury yields rose as expectations firmed for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again next month.

DeSantis seeks

to control Disney

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers are ratcheting up pressure on Walt Disney World. They announced on Monday plans to introduce legislation that would end an exemption for Disney parks, allowing the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to inspect Disney rides. The announcement is the latest in a tit-for-tat between Disney and the governor that started last year when the entertainment giant publicly opposed the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation. In retaliation, Florida lawmakers passed, and DeSantis signed, legislation reorganizing Disney World’s company-controlled government, allowing the governor to appoint the five members of the Board of Supervisors instead of Disney.

McCarthy vows

to pass debt bill

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is pledging to pass legislation to raise the nation’s debt ceiling — but only if coupled with a cap on future federal spending. In a speech Monday at the New York Stock Exchange, the Republican leader lashed out at President Joe Biden for refusing to engage in budget cutting negotiations to prevent a debt crisis. McCarthy said Biden is “missing in action.” The White House, in turn, accused McCarthy of “high-risk hostage taking.” The speaker's Wall Street address comes as Washington is heading toward a fiscal crisis over the need to raise the nation’s debt limit, now at $31 trillion, and avert a federal default.

3 countries ban

Ukraine grain

WARSAW, Poland — Slovakia has become the third European Union country to ban food imports from Ukraine. The move on Monday deepens a challenge for the bloc as it works to help Ukraine transport its grain to world markets. Slovakia followed Poland and Hungary. The latter two countries announced bans Saturday on Ukrainian food imports through June 30. They did so in response to rising anger from farmers who say that a glut of grain in their countries is causing them economic hardship.