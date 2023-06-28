Strifeful Big

Tech layoffs

Tech layoffs

The recent mass layoffs at companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta came as a shock the thousands of workers who'd never experienced upheaval in the tech sector. Now they are being courted by long-established employers whose names aren't typically synonymous with tech work. Hotel chains, retailers, investment firms, railroad companies and even the IRS have signaled on recruiting platforms that they are hiring software engineers, data scientists and cybersecurity specialists. It's a chance for them to level the playing field against tech giants that have long had their pick of the top talent. No employer is making a more aggressive push than the country's largest: the federal government, which aims to hire 22,000 tech workers in fiscal 2023.

More parental

controls coming

More parental controls coming

Instagram and Facebook are adding new parental supervision tools and privacy features beginning Tuesday, but critics say the steps don't go far enough. That's because many of the new features are only available if teens and their parents opt in to using them. Instagram, for instance, will now send a notice to teens after they block someone, encouraging them to let their parents "supervise" their account. The idea is to get kids to engage their parents at a moment when they might be more open to guidance. The changes come as social media companies face increased scrutiny over how they impact teens' mental health.

Farmers markets

continue to thrive

Farmers markets continue to thrive

NEW YORK — Farmers markets gave people something they desperately sought during the pandemic: A place to shop outdoors, and at the same time support smaller, often local businesses. The markets are now building on that goodwill as the customers that became regulars and the vendors who set up shop in 2021 and 2022 return for the new season. Back in 2020, the markets were deemed non-essential and had been forced to close. Small vendors ranging from farm stands to dog treat makers say the markets offer them access to customers and a connection to the community.

Group calls off

the pasta strike

Group calls off the pasta strike

MILAN — Italians can celebrate lower pasta prices but must face higher prices across the board for fruit and vegetables. Italy's industry ministry reported last week that prices of pasta had fallen by an average of 0.3% in May compared with a month earlier, saying that a monitoring system it set up had the intended effect of reducing prices. As a result, the Assoutenti consumer group called off a pasta strike planned for this week, intended to force down prices by reducing demand. However, vegetable prices in May rose an average of nearly 15% over the previous year, while potato prices went up 22%.

Fraud conviction

for ex-Audi boss

Fraud conviction for ex-Audi boss

BERLIN — Former Audi boss Rupert Stadler has been convicted in connection with the automaker's diesel emissions scandal. He is the highest-ranking executive found guilty after cars cheated on emissions tests with the help of illegal software. A German court on Tuesday handed Stadler a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and ordered him to pay a large fine after he pleaded guilty last month in an agreement with prosecutors. The former head of Volkswagen's luxury division admitted wrongdoing and regret for his failure to keep rigged cars off the market. The scandal cost Volkswagen more than $30 billion in fines and settlements and saw two U.S. executives sent to prison.

Ford cuts several

hundred jobs

Ford cuts several hundred jobs

DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford Motor Co. is going through another round of white-collar job cuts as the company continues to reduce costs amid a transition to electric vehicles. The company confirmed Tuesday that it was starting to notify several hundred engineers and other salaried employees that their jobs are being eliminated. The firings come after around 200 Ford contract employees were let go last week. Spokesman T.R. Reid wouldn't give a specific number of Ford jobs that are being cut this week. They come as the company tries to make the transition from internal combustion vehicles to those powered by electricity. Reid says most of the cuts are in engineering, but all other business units will see reductions.