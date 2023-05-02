Fed is set to

raise rates

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve is on track to raise its benchmark interest rate for the 10th time Wednesday, the latest step in its yearlong effort to curb inflation with the fastest pace of hikes in four decades. Yet economists and Wall Street traders will be more interested in what the Fed and Chair Jerome Powell signal in a statement and at a news conference about a bigger question: What comes next? And on that note, they may be disappointed. Economists say Powell will likely hint that the Fed is edging closer to a long-awaited pause in its rate increases. Yet he won’t necessarily send a clear sign that this week’s hike will be the Fed’s last.

More banks

may also fail

First Republic Bank has become the second large regional bank with assets over $200 billion to fail in just a few weeks. Like Silicon Valley Bank, which was seized by the government on March 10, First Republic catered to a wealthy clientele, which helped it grow deposits rapidly but may have also contributed to its undoing. Investors and analysts have also worried about banks such as Comerica and KeyCorp, which also had large numbers of accounts with deposits above the federally-insured level of $250,000. Those banks appear safe for now, analysts say.

France sees

pension anger

PARIS — Workers squeezed by inflation and demanding economic justice marked May Day with rallies around the world. They called Monday for higher salaries, reduced working hours and better working conditions. May Day is observed in many countries as a day to celebrate workers’ rights. This year’s events had bigger turnouts than in previous years as COVID-19 restrictions were loosened and opposition centered on how governments’ economic plans will affect workers. In France, unions organized large protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s recent move to raise the retirement age. In Indonesia, rally-goers demanded the government repeal a job creation law they argue would benefit business at the expense of workers and the environment.

Debt cap far

from settled

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are finding it’s easy to publicly shame each other over the debt limit. Getting along well enough to resolve a paralyzing threat to the U.S. economy? That’s not happening yet. Biden and McCarthy each made a case to voters on Monday that is likely to reflect their talking points for the coming weeks as they try to leverage public opinion to their own advantage. The president wants to focus on the impact of the GOP’s likely spending cuts; McCarthy wants to portray Biden as childish for not negotiating. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen issued a letter Monday saying that the “extraordinary measures” that have kept the government running could be exhausted as early as June 1.

Groups sue FAA

over rocket launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration is being sued by wildlife and environmental groups over SpaceX's launch of its giant rocket from Texas. The lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court in Washington. SpaceX's Starship soared 24 miles high before exploding over the Gulf of Mexico over a week ago. The rocket's self-destruct system caused the nearly 400-foot rocket to blow up, as it spun out of control. The groups say the FAA failed to fully consider the environmental impacts of the Starship program near Brownsville, Texas. The FAA declined comment on the lawsuit.