Stocks' August

swoon continues

NEW YORK — Wall Street limped to a mixed close, marking its third losing week in a row. The S&P 500 barely budged, ending the day down by less than 0.1%. It lost more than 2% for the week, like other U.S. indexes. The Dow edged up 25 points, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2%. August has been rough for the stock market, which has given back close to a third of the S&P 500’s torrid gains for the year’s first seven months. That’s in part because a swift rise in yields has forced investors to reconsider whether stocks got too expensive.

Barrier planned

for nuke plant

The energy company responsible for leaking radioactive material from its nuclear plant in Monticello, Minnesota, in recent months has announced that it will build an underground metal barrier to keep affected groundwater away from the nearby Mississippi River. Xcel Energy said construction will last several weeks and should begin between Friday and Monday.

Since November, a faulty pipe at the company’s nuclear plant has leaked more than 400,000 gallons of tritium, which is a radioactive isotope of hydrogen. The company said the tritium did not enter the river and was contained within the plant’s boundaries. Xcel has recovered about 80% of the tritium it leaked as of August.

China developer

seeks debt plan

BEIJING — A giant Chinese real estate developer that is struggling to avoid defaulting on $340 billion in debt says it is asking a U.S. court to approve a restructuring plan for foreign bondholders and denied what it said were news reports suggesting it filed for bankruptcy. Evergrande Groupe’s mountain of debt prompted fears in 2021 of a possible default that might send shockwaves through the global financial system. The company says its request under Chapter 15 of the U.S. bankruptcy code is “a normal step in the overseas restructuring procedure and doesn’t involve bankruptcy filings.”

China’s Xi calls

for patience

BEIJING — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for patience in a speech released as the ruling Communist Party tries to reverse a deepening economic slump and said the West’s pursuit of material wealth led to “spiritual poverty.” Xi’s speech was published by Qiushi, the party’s top theoretical journal, after data showed consumer and factory activity weakened further in July despite official promises to support struggling entrepreneurs. The government skipped giving an update on a politically sensitive spike in unemployment among young people.

Paramount

won’t sell BET

LOS ANGELES — BET won’t be sold after all: Paramount Global decided against selling the majority stake of the network. Paramount notified bidders — including Tyler Perry, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Byron Allen — late Wednesday night about its decision to close the BET Media Group sale process. The outcome was confirmed to The Associated Press Thursday by a a person familiar with the decision who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Some popular suitors included actor-director Tyler Perry, music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and businessman Byron Allen. Along with BET, the deal would have included the cable channel VH1. BET was created in 1980 by Robert and Sheila Johnson, who sold it to Viacom in 2000 for $3 billion.