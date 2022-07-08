Business digest

Wall Street ends

winning week

NEW YORK — Wall Street is closing out a winning week with a sputtering finish on Friday, as stocks waffled following a stronger-than-expected report on the U.S. jobs market. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% after earlier flipping between a loss of 0.9% and a gain of 0.4%. A surprisingly strong jobs report showed that employers are continuing to hire despite worries about a possible recession. But the data also likely keeps the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates sharply. Treasury yields rose. Despite its weak finish, the S&P 500 delivered just its third winning week in the last 14.

Yellen aims

at Russian oil

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Asia this month, her first trip to the Indo-Pacific since becoming head of the agency. Yellen will represent the U.S. at the Group of 20 finance minister meetings on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali. At the G-20 meetings and on her broader trip, Yellen will make the case for a price cap on Russian oil, to reduce revenue to the Kremlin as it continues its attack on Ukraine.

Yellen will address the economic and humanitarian challenges wrought by Russia’s invasion. Unlike the Group of Seven finance leader meetings in April, the G-20 will involve participant countries that are not united in opposition to Russia’s invasion.

Sri Lanka

imposes curfew

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Police have imposed a curfew in Sri Lanka’s capital a day before a planned protest demanding the resignations of the country’s president and prime minister over the economic crisis that has caused severe shortages of essential goods. Hours before the curfew announcement, police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse thousands of protesting students. Protest leaders have said thousands more will gather in Colombo on Saturday. But police said the curfew that started at 9 p.m. Friday is in effect until further notice in Colombo. Critics say President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is responsible for the worst economic crisis since the country’s independence in 1948.

German energy

giant seeks help

BERLIN — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has pledged to help troubled energy giant Uniper after it asked the government for a bailout to cope with surging prices for natural gas due to the war in Ukraine. Uniper said the “stabilization measures” it is seeking were “aimed at ceasing the current accumulation of substantial losses, covering Uniper’s liquidity needs and protecting Uniper’s investment-grade credit rating.” Scholz assured the company — Germany’s biggest importer of Russian gas — of the government’s support. Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Friday that the next steps were still being discussed. Germany activated the second phase of its three-stage emergency plan for gas supplies last month.

Church to divest

from fossil fuel

The largest Presbyterian denomination in the U.S. plans to shed its investments from five fossil-fuel corporations. The General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) voted overwhelmingly for a resolution targeting Chevron, ExxonMobil, Marathon Petroleum, Phillips 66, and Valero Energy for divestment. Presbyterian officials have in recent years sought to persuade several fossil fuel companies to take steps to reduce greenhouse gases. The resolution said these efforts did not produce enough substantial change by the five corporations now targeted for divestment. Several other faith-based groups have divested from some or all fossil-fuel companies.