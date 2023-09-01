Wall Street

edges higher

Stocks edged higher on Wall Street after a choppy day of trading. The market got a boost early on after a closely watched report signaled that the job market, while still healthy, has been showing some signs of cooling. The report supported the market's hopes that the Federal Reserve can soon ease up on its campaign to slow the economy by raising interest rates.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2%. The index is coming off its first monthly loss since February. The Dow rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq composite ended little changed. Treasury yields rose slightly.

Walgreens

CEO exits

NEW YORK — The CEO of Walgreens Boots is stepping down after less than three years at the helm of the drug store chain. Walgreens Boots Alliance confirmed Rosalind Brewer’s exit Friday. According to the Illinois company, the board of directors and Brewer “mutually agreed” to her resignation effective Thursday. According to the Illinois-based company, the board of directors and Brewer “mutually agreed” to her resignation. Ginger Graham, who currently serves as Walgreen Boots Alliance’s lead independent director, has been named interim CEO. Brewer's departure comes as Walgreens attempts to help its customers focus on their overall health.

Taliban claim

mining deals

KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban government said it signed seven mining contracts Thursday amounting to $6.5 billion in investment, in the biggest such round of deals since seizing power two years ago.

The seven contracts are with locally based companies, many of whom have foreign partners in countries including China, Iran, and Turkey. They include the extraction and processing of iron ore, lead, zinc and gold in four provinces: Herat, Ghor, Logar and Takhar.

A statement on the contracts from Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund gave few details, but said they would create thousands of jobs and significantly improve the economic situation of the country.

Any figures given for the deals could be misleading unless they lead to fully realized mining operations on the ground, which could take years, said Javed Noorani, an expert in Afghanistan’s mining sector.

“The Taliban know Afghanistan has minerals and this is cash, but it’s not easy cash,” Noorani told The Associated Press. “Mineral mining is an incredibly complicated operation. It requires a proper framework, strategies, institutions and infrastructure. You open up the sector slowly and start with low-hanging fruit.”

Watchdog wants

fine on Qantas

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s consumer watchdog has called for Qantas Airways to be punished with a record fine for allegedly selling tickets on thousands of flights that had already been canceled. Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said Qantas’ penalty for allegedly breaching consumer law should be more than double the Australian record 125 million Australian dollar ($81 million) fine imposed on the Volkswagen Group in 2019 for misleading customers about the level of exhaust emissions from its diesel engines. The commission filed a lawsuit against Qantas in the Federal Court alleging the airline engaged in false, misleading or deceptive conduct by advertising tickets for more than 8,000 canceled flights during three months last year.