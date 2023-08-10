Wall Street ends

little changed

NEW YORK — Stocks swung through shaky trading following the latest update on inflation across the U.S., only to end up roughly where they started. The S&P 500 edged up by less than 0.1% Thursday. It was just the second winning day for the index in the last eight, but it had been up 1.3% in the morning before rattling between small gains and losses. The Dow gained 52 points, and the Nasdaq added 0.1%. The inflation report bolstered hopes that the Federal Reserve’s campaign to grind down inflation is making progress and that it won't raise interest rates at its next meeting, at the least.

2 robotaxis

seek fast-track

SAN FRANCISCO — California regulators are poised to decide whether two rival robotaxi services can provide around-the-clock rides throughout San Francisco. The decision comes as recurring incidents have caused the driverless vehicles to block traffic or imperil public safety in the city. The expansions sought by robotaxi services Cruise and Waymo are up for a vote scheduled for Thursday. If approved by state regulators, San Francisco will become the first major U.S. city with two fleets of driverless vehicles competing for passengers against ride-hailing and taxi services dependent on humans to operate the cars. It’s a distinction San Francisco officials don’t want, largely because of the headaches the robotaxis have been causing during their testing phase.

Disney to boost

streaming prices

Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger vowed to make its streaming services profitable via a planned October price hike on its ad-free Disney+ and Hulu plans and a crackdown on password sharing expected to extend through next year. The increases will raise the monthly cost of ad-free Disney+ by $3, or roughly 27%, to almost $14, and of ad-free Hulu by 20% to $18. Disney reported narrower losses on its Disney+ streaming platform in the quarter but said it shed Disney+ subscribers for the second quarter in a row.

Luxury retailer

buying another

NEW YORK — Tapestry, parent company of luxury handbag and accessories retailer Coach, is buying the owner of fashion brands including Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo, Capri Holdings. The approximately $8.5 billion deal will strengthen Tapestry’s foothold in the luxury space as it looks to take on fierce competition. Companies in the U.S. have been banding together as they look to match up better against European rivals such as LVMH and Kering.

X CEO wooing

big brands

NEW YORK — The new CEO of the company formerly known as Twitter says she’s spent much of the past eight weeks trying to get big brands back to advertising on the social media platform that’s been in upheaval since it was bought last year by Elon Musk. X Corp. CEO Linda Yaccarino said Thursday on CNBC that she been focused on talking with brands like Coca Cola, Visa and State Farm. She says her role and Musk's are clearly defined, with Musk leading on ideas and Yaccarino bringing them to market for customers.

Vegas workers

plan rally

LAS VEGAS — Food service workers at a Las Vegas Strip arena who want higher pay and better benefits are set to rally on the famed tourist corridor. The gathering is scheduled for Thursday evening. It highlights the Culinary Workers Union's ongoing contract negotiations with Levy Premium Food Service. The union says 200 servers, dishwashers, cooks and bartenders who work at T-Mobile Arena on the Strip have been locked in negotiations with Levy for a year.