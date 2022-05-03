Business digest

Starbucks sees record Q2

Starbucks’ sales climbed to record levels in its fiscal second quarter, but its profits took a hit from climbing labor and ingredient costs. The Seattle coffee company __ which welcomed back former CEO Howard Schultz last month as its interim leader __ said revenue rose 15% to a record $7.6 billion in its 13-week quarter, which ended April 3. That was in line with Wall Street’s estimates. But net earnings rose just 2%. Starbucks same-store sales were up 7% globally despite a 23% decline in China due to coronavirus restrictions.

BP profit report

renews call for

windfall tax

LONDON — BP posted its highest quarterly profit in more than a decade thanks to surging oil and gas prices. The earnings report Tuesday renewed calls for a U.K. government tax on energy companies’ windfall earnings to help households struggling with rising energy bills. The British energy giant said that underlying profit more than doubled in the first three months of the year to $6.2 billion. It reports a net loss of $23 billion after accounting for the write-off of its stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft over the Ukraine war.

Opposition parties are calling for the U.K. government to tax energy companies that make unexpectedly big profits to help people struggling to get by.

Airbnb posts smaller Q1 loss

Airbnb sharply narrowed its first-quarter loss to $19 million, as the rebound in travel after two years of pandemic caused bookings to jump and revenue to rise 70% from a year ago.

And the lodging-reservations company predicted that revenue in the second quarter will top Wall Street expectations.

Airbnb said Tuesday that there is strong demand for bookings during summer and the year-end holidays. It said international bookings by Americans are running ahead of their pre-pandemic pace.

However, rising prices that have long helped Airbnb may be easing. The company said average daily rates rose only 5% from a year ago because there were more urban rentals with relatively lower prices, and rates in the second quarter will be flat from a year ago.

Still, the company forecast second-quarter revenue of between $2.03 billion and $2.13 billion — above analysts’ predication of $1.96 billion, according to a FactSet survey.

UN: Obesity high in Europe

LONDON — The World Health Organization says the rates of people who are obese and overweight in Europe have hit “epidemic proportions.” Nearly 60% of adults and a third of children are in one of those categories.. The U.N. health agency’s European office said in a report issued Tuesday that the prevalence of obesity among adults is higher across the continent than any other world region except for the Americas. WHO said being overweight or obese is among the leading causes of death in the region and is responsible for more than 1 million deaths every year.

Biden visits Lockheed plant as weapons stockpile strained

TROY, Ala. — President Joe Biden is crediting the assembly line workers at a Javelin missile plant for doing lifesaving work in building the antitank weapons that are being sent to Ukraine. He says the missiles are stifling Russia’s invasion as he is making a pitch for Congress to approve $33 billion so the U.S. can continue to hustle aid to the front lines.

Biden’s Tuesday trip to the Alabama factory that makes the Javelin weapons system is drawing attention to a growing concern as the war drags on: Can the U.S. sustain the cadence in shipping vast amounts of arms to Ukraine while maintaining the healthy stockpile it may need?

— From Gazette news services

