Wall Street sinks

on bank fears

NEW YORK — Stocks sank on Wall Street as worries cranked higher about a cracking U.S. banking system. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Thursday to add to its loss for the week so far. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 286 points and is now down for the year. The Nasdaq composite also closed lower. PacWest Bancorp's stock halved as investors looked for the next weak link following several big U.S. bank failures since March. Shares of other smaller and mid-sized banks also fell sharply. Helping to limit the market's losses were several companies reporting better profits than expected.

Apple posts 1Q

revenue decline

Apple has once again posted an, until now, rare revenue decline in its latest fiscal quarter. But the tech giant says its overall business improved from the December quarter and sales of its iPhones were solid. The company earned $24.16 billion, or $1.52 per share, in the three-month period that ended April 1. That’s down slightly from $25.01 billion, also $1.52 per share, a year earlier.

The latest numbers come after the Cupertino, California, company in February posted its first quarterly revenue drop in nearly four years after pandemic-driven restrictions on its China factories curtailed sales of the latest iPhone during the holiday season.

Bud Light

sales stabilizing

Bud Light’s parent company said Thursday it will triple its marketing spending in the U.S. this summer as it tries to boost sales that plummeted after the brand partnered with a transgender influencer. But Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO Michel Doukeris also downplayed the impact of the backlash, saying Bud Light’s U.S. sales declines in the first three weeks of April represented only 1% of InBev’s global volumes. Doukeris also said the company sees signs that Bud Light demand is stabilizing. Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney posted a video of herself April 1 with a Bud Light can with her face on it that the brand sent her.

DoorDash beats

1Q forecasts

DoorDash posted stronger-than-expected results in the first quarter as it expanded into new markets overseas and new delivery categories at home. The San Francisco company said its total orders rose 27% to 512 million in the January-March period. That was higher than the 493 million Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet. DoorDash acquired the Finnish delivery service Wolt Enterprises last summer, allowing it to expand in 22 countries where it previously had no presence, including Germany.

Shopify cuts

20% of workers

NEW YORK — Shopify is selling the two biggest pieces of its fulfillment network and abandoning its logistics ambitions. The company also said Thursday it will lay off about 20% of its workforce, the second mass layoff its had in less than a year.

But investors welcomed the company’s move to focus more on its retail business, sending shares up 17% in premarket trading.

Lyft suffers

letdown in 1Q

Lyft began the year mired in the same ditch it ended in last year. Its ride-hailing service is struggling to recover from a pandemic-driven downturn that triggered a change in leadership and layoffs that wiped out a quarter of its workforce. The San Francisco company’s January-March loss announced Thursday was even larger than investors had feared. Lyft's financial guidance fell below analyst forecasts, too. Lyft's already slumping stock price fell more than 14% in extended trading.