Business digest

Stocks gain for

4th straight day

Stocks on Wall Street rallied again Thursday, extending the market's winning streak to a fourth day and placing the major indexes on pace for weekly gains.

The S&P 500 rose 1.5%. It's latest gain marks the longest winning streak for the benchmark index since March. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1%, while the Nasdaq closed 2.3% higher.

Small-company stocks outpaced the broader market, a signal that some investors remain confident of economic growth. The Russell 2000 rose 2.4%.

Most of the market climbed, and energy-producing companies led the way after oil prices recovered a chunk of their sharp losses from earlier in the week. The bond market is still showing signs of worry about a possible recession, though.

Retailers scale back hiring

NEW YORK — After going on a frenzied hiring spree for a year and a half to meet surging shopper demand, America’s retailers are starting to temper their recruiting. The changing mindset comes as companies confront a pullback in consumer spending, the prospect of an economic downturn and surging labor costs. Some analysts suggest that merchants have also learned to do more with fewer workers. The nation’s top employer, Walmart, said it recently over-hired because of a COVID-related staffing shortage and then reduced its head count through attrition. In April, Amazon said it, too, had decided that it had an excess of workers in its warehouses.

Theranos exec

guilty of fraud

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A jury on Thursday convicted former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani of collaborating with disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes in a massive fraud involving the blood-testing company that once enthralled Silicon Valley. The 12 jurors found Balwani guilty on all 12 felony counts of defrauding both Theranos investors and the patients who relied on wildly unreliable blood tests that could have jeopardized their health. Balwani sat impassively as the verdicts were read.

Dollar nearly equal to euro

WASHINGTON — The U.S. dollar has been surging so much that it’s nearly equal in value to the euro for the first time in 20 years. That trend, though, threatens to hurt American companies because their goods become more expensive for foreign buyers. If U.S. exports were to weaken as a result, so, too, would the already-slowing U.S. economy. Yet there’s a positive side for Americans, too: A stronger buck provides modest relief from runaway inflation because the goods that are imported to the U.S. — from cars and computers to toys and medical equipment — become less expensive. A strengthened dollar also delivers bargains to American tourists sightseeing in Europe.

Amazon cargo hub on hold

NEWARK, N.J. — Amazon’s plans to put a cargo hub at Newark Liberty International Airport have been grounded. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the airport’s operator, said in a statement Thursday that negotiations over the past year have failed to produce an agreement. Last August the Port Authority’s board approved negotiations on a 20-year lease for for two 1990s-era buildings at the airport that Amazon was to redevelop into a state-of-the-art, 250,000-square-foot air cargo campus. Some labor groups and local officials had opposed the plans, claiming the hub would have increased traffic in an already congested area. They had also had criticized Amazon’s working conditions.