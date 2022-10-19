Business digest

Stocks drop;

yields rise

NEW YORK — Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, reversing course after two days of gains. Major indexes are still higher for the week despite the declines, which pulled every sector lower except energy. Treasury yields continue to climb to multiyear highs, tempting investors with higher returns on relatively low-risk investments. The yield on the two-year Treasury rose above 4.5% and is at its highest level since August 2007. Several companies fell after reporting disappointing results including generator maker Generac and M&T Bank. The S&P 500 lost 0.7%. The Dow lost 0.3% and the Nasdaq fell 0.9%. Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market.

BMW investing

$1B in S.C.

GREER, S.C. — BMW will invest $1 billion in its sprawling factory near Spartanburg, South Carolina, to start producing electric vehicles and an additional $700 million to build a electric-battery plant nearby. The German automaker’s announcement reflects its commitment to transitioning to electric-vehicle production in North America, in line with similarly ambitious plans by other major automakers.

The investment in the 7-million-square-foot vehicle factory in Greer, in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, would add an unspecified number of jobs to the more than 11,000 workers there. The battery plant, to be built in nearby Woodruff, will employ 300, the company said, with hiring to begin within a few years.

Tesla 3Q profit

up sharply

DETROIT — Tesla has reported that its third-quarter profit more than doubled from a year ago, fueled by higher vehicle sales. The Austin, Texas, electric vehicle and solar panel maker said it made $3.29 billion from July through September. Revenue rose 56% to a record $21.45 billion. But it fell just short of estimates averaging $21.98 billion.

Tesla stuck with its prediction of 50% annual vehicle sales growth over the next few years, confident that demand will remain strong. But it will take a stellar fourth-quarter sales performance to reach the 50% goal. Analysts have questioned whether Tesla is experiencing waning demand for its vehicles, which in the U.S. start around $49,000.

Germany plans

more EV chargers

BERLIN — Germany wants to massively expand the country’s charging network for electric cars. It plans to spend 6.3 billion euros ($6.17 billion) over the next three years as it expects more and more drivers to turn from combustion cars to more climate-friendly electric vehicles. The country’s transportation minister on Wednesday presented a “master plan” for improving the charging infrastructure that had been passed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’ cabinet.

In order to boost the number of charging points, the government will provide real estate, especially along highways, where new charging points can be build. Private owners of electric cars will be offered subsidized plans to install solar energy panels at their homes to charge their cars. overnight.

Spirit shareholders

OK sale to JetBlue

NEW YORK — Spirit Airlines shareholders approved a $3.8 billion sale of the company to JetBlue Airways. Spirit announced the results on Wednesday. JetBlue was able to drive out rival bidder Frontier Airlines after a bidding war this year. Even with Spirit shareholders accepting the buyout, the deal could face a big challenge from federal antitrust regulators. They appear to oppose any further consolidation in the airline industry after a round of mergers between 2005 and 2016. The Justice Department is already in court fighting against a partnership between JetBlue and American, which the government says is anti-competitive.