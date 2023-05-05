Apple-juiced rally

closes down week

NEW YORK — Apple was at the head of a widespread rally on Wall Street after the stock market’s most influential company reported a better profit than expected. Stocks of beaten-down banks also leapt Friday to recover a smidgen of their sharp losses from a brutal week. The S&P 500 rose 1.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 550 points and the Nasdaq composite tacked on 2.2%. Treasury yields jumped in the bond market after a report showed hiring accelerated across the economy by much more than expected last month. The government’s jobs report also showed workers won bigger pay raises than expected.

Faster IRS offers

info on debt tiff

WASHINGTON — That big infusion of cash that Congress approved last year to shape up the beleaguered IRS is having an unexpected side benefit. The funding increase has helped the agency to catch up on processing new and backlogged tax returns. And that, in turn, has allowed federal bean-counters to give policymakers a more precise picture of when the Treasury could run out of money — the so-called X-date. The nation is stepping uncomfortably close to an unprecedented default that could have catastrophic effects on the global economy because it is bumping up against its legal limit for borrowing. Congress and the White House have been unable to agree on a plan to lift or suspend the borrowing limit.

TurboTax users

to receive checks

WASHINGTON — In a settlement agreement last year, TurboTax’s owner Intuit Inc. was ordered to pay $141 million to low-income consumers who were deceived into paying TurboTax to file their federal returns — despite being eligible for free, federally-supported tax services. Checks to the 4.4 million Americans eligible for for restitution payments will be mailed out starting next week, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday. The amount paid to each eligible consumer ranges from $29 to $85, depending on how many tax years they qualify for.

Ford recalls

some Rangers

Ford Motor Co. is recalling certain 2004 to 2006 Ranger vehicles because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a letter that the recall includes 231,942 vehicles. The vehicles had received replacement front passenger air bag inflators under a previous recall. The NHTSA said that an incorrectly installed inflator may not properly inflate the passenger air bag, increasing the risk of injury during a crash.

Germany eases

solar rules

BERLIN — Germany’s energy minister has announced plans to ease bureaucratic hurdles for solar power as the country set a new record for photovoltaic installations during the first quarter. Europe’s biggest economy added 2.7 gigawatts of solar power capacity during the first three months of 2023. That puts Germany on course to beat the target of 9 GW this year compared with 7 GW in 2022. Energy Minister Robert Habeck said Friday that he hoped Germany would for the first time install new PV capacity in the double-digits this year. It’s an important milestone in the country’s effort to become carbon neutral by 2045.