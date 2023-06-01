Stock traders

hope for 'pause'

NEW YORK — Wall Street rose on hopes the Federal Reserve may soon take it easier on its hikes to interest rates. The S&P 500 climbed 1% Thursday after reports painted a picture of a split U.S. economy. The job market remains solid, but manufacturing is weakening and shoppers of all kinds are feeling pressure.

Altogether, investors saw the data pushing the Fed toward not hiking rates at its next meeting in two weeks. That would be the first time that’s happened in more than a year. The Dow rose 153 points, and the Nasdaq led the market as Big Tech rallied.

Don't store cash

on payment apps

NEW YORK — Customers of Venmo, PayPal and CashApp should not store their money with these apps for the long term because the funds may not be covered by deposit insurance, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warned on Thursday. The alert comes several weeks after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank, where the banks experienced bank runs after fearful customers with uninsured deposits pulled their money en masse.

Money stored on a payment app is not being held in a traditional bank account. So, if there is an event similar to a bank run with these payment apps, those funds may not be protected.

Macy’s slashes

expectations

NEW YORK — Macy’s slashed its outlook for the entire year with sales weakening sales in the first quarter during an increasingly challenging economic environment, including stubbornly high inflation. Quarterly profit and sales dropped to open the year as sales began to flag in March, forcing the New York department store to cut prices on clothes and other discretionary items. Macy’s results wrapped up the retail industry’s fiscal first-quarter earnings season that showed how stubbornly high inflation particularly in food is forcing shoppers to further cut back on discretionary items like clothing to make room for shoppers’ larger grocery bill.

Home valuation

bias targeted

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris says federal agencies are taking new steps to stop racial discrimination in appraising home values by proposing a rule intended to ensure that the automated formulas used to price housing are fair. Harris tells reporters that “everyone should be able to take full advantage of their aspiration and dream of owning a home.”

Low appraisals make it harder for homeowners to build wealth and access home equity lines of credit. Appraisers help to determine the value of a home so buyers can receive a mortgage. A year ago, the administration laid out a plan to stop appraisers from systemically undervaluing the homes of Black people and other underrepresented groups.

Renewable

energy surges

BERLIN — The world is set to add a record amount of renewable electricity capacity this year as governments and consumers seek to offset high energy prices and take advantage of a boom in solar power. The International Energy Agency said Thursday that high fossil fuel prices and concerns about energy security had boosted the rollout of solar and wind power installations, which are expected to reach 440 gigawatts in 2023. That’s about a third more than the world added the previous year, taking the global installed capacity to 4,500 GW, roughly the combined total power output of the United States and China. Shifting the global economy away from fossil fuels is one of the most important steps for reducing greenhouse gas emissions underlying global warming.