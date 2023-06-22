Stocks post

a mixed close

NEW YORK — Stocks drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street after central banks around the world showed they’re not done cranking interest rates higher in their fight against inflation. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Thursday. Most stocks in the index fell, but gains from some big technology stocks countered losses elsewhere. The Nasdaq rose 1%, and the Dow was little changed. The Bank of England hiked its main interest rate by more than expected, while central banks in Norway, Switzerland and Turkey also raised rates. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said again that rates may go higher in the United States.

Electric flying

taxis proposed

LE BOURGET, France — There has been much dreamy and not always credible talk of skies filled with flying and nonpolluting electric taxis. But now their developers are preparing to deliver a future they say is just around the corner. They came this week to the France to unleash visions of momentous change in the skies. The Paris region is planning for a small fleet of electric flying taxis to operate on multiple routes when it hosts the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games next summer.

The French capital’s prospective operator is Volocopter of Germany which could be the first to fly taxis commercially if European regulators give their OK.

Watchdog wants

auto braking

WASHINGTON — The government’s traffic safety agency says it will require that heavy trucks and buses include potentially life-saving automatic emergency braking equipment within five years. Automatic braking systems in heavy vehicles would prevent nearly 20,000 crashes a year and save at least 155 lives, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said. Thursday’s announcement follows a similar plan announced last month for all new passenger cars and light trucks. .

Google backs

cybersecurity

WASHINGTON — Free medical clinics and legal aid clinics, where college students and their instructors help their communities while also learning more about their professions, are now commonplace. Google hopes to add cybersecurity clinics to that list. Google CEO Sundar Pichai pledged $20 million in grants on Thursday to support and expand the Consortium of Cybersecurity Clinics to introduce thousands of students to potential careers in cybersecurity, while also helping defend small government offices, rural hospitals and nonprofits from hacking. Pichai said the new initiative addresses both the rising number of cyberattacks — up 38% globally in 2022 – and the lack of candidates trained to stop them.

Report: Forced

labor likely

NEW YORK — A Congressional report published Thursday offered a blistering critique of popular Chinese retailers Temu and Shein, with lawmakers accusing the latter of failing to maintain “even the façade of a meaningful compliance program” to deter forced labor from its supply chains. In the report, the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party said Temu’s business model allows it to avoid complying with U.S. law that restricts imports from China’s Xinjiang region. Among other things, the report said Temu admitted it “does not expressly prohibit” the sale of goods from China's Xinjiang region. The report comes a week after two bipartisan bills were introduced in Congress seeking to make changes to a century-old trade rule that benefits both Temu and the Chinese retailer Shein.