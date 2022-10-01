Business digest

Stocks end September down 9.3%

Wall Street closed out a miserable September with a loss of 9.3%, the worst monthly decline since March 2020. The S&P 500 fell 1.5% Friday and is at its lowest level in almost two years. The benchmark index has lost ground for six of the last seven weeks and posted its third straight losing quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.7% and the Nasdaq fell 1.5%. Nike fell sharply after the company had to slash prices to clear inventories, while Carnival dropped following weaker-than-expected quarterly results. Bond markets were showing more calm as yields relaxed.

Unpaid internships face new scrutiny

Unpaid internships are facing new scrutiny from colleges, state lawmakers and student activists. Nearly half of all internships are unpaid, putting them out of reach for students who need wages to keep up with their bills, even if the work has nothing to do with their intended careers. Many students say they can’t afford to meet internship requirements, and shouldn’t be expected to work unpaid to make it in a given field. The people who can take unpaid internships have financial safety nets, and that means they tend to benefit students who are wealthier and white, perpetuating wealth gaps.

Pound plunge hits UK businesses

LONDON — The British government’s economic stimulus plan is designed to help people and businesses by cutting taxes and growing the economy. But it's had the opposite effect as the promise of huge unfunded tax cuts sparked turmoil in financial markets and sent the British pound tumbling to a record low against the U.S. dollar this week. For many small businesses already battling soaring costs, things have gone from bad to worse. The pound’s slide hits many businesses hard because imported materials and commodities like natural gas that are priced in dollars will be more expensive. Businesses will likely be forced to pass the costs on to consumers, which would further push up inflation.

Budget watchdog promises analysis

LONDON— Britain’s independent budget watchdog says it would deliver an initial analysis of the government’s economic plan to Treasury officials on Oct. 7. That announcement Friday comes amid efforts to ease financial turmoil triggered by 45 billion pounds ($50 billion) of unfunded tax cuts. The announcement came after an unprecedented meeting between Prime Minister Liz Truss and officials from the Office for Budget Responsibility. It is unclear whether the preliminary analysis will be released to the public because the government didn’t mention it in its own statement on the meeting. The analysis is crucial to rebuilding confidence in British financial markets because the government’s failure to publish an independent assessment of the tax-cutting plan spooked investors last week.

Brainard warns US rates to stay high

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said Friday that U.S. interest rates will likely have to remain high for an extended period to combat inflation, capping a week of tough rhetoric by Fed officials. In remarks at a conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Brainard said that international turmoil still threatens to disrupt global supplies of commodities and manufactured parts, a key factor pushing inflation higher. Brainard also said that one cannot rule out additional inflationary shocks from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s COVID lockdowns, or severe weather events globally.