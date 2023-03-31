Stocks cap a

winning month

NEW YORK — Stocks rallied on Wall Street and closed out a winning March despite a long list of worries for investors. The S&P 500 gained 1.4% Friday and rose 3.5% for the month, with tech stocks leading the way. The index also notched its second winning quarter in a row after tumbling through most of last year on worries about high interest rates. Friday’s gains came after a report showed inflation slowed in February, though it was still high on a historical basis. A slowdown in inflation could give the Federal Reserve more leeway to take it easier on interest rates.

Inflation slowed

in February

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve’s favored inflation gauge slowed sharply last month, an encouraging sign in the Fed’s yearlong effort to cool price pressures through steadily higher interest rates. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that consumer prices rose 0.3% from January to February, down from a 0.6% increase from December to January. Measured year-over-year, prices rose 5%, slower than the 5.3% annual increase in January. The report also showed that consumer spending rose 0.2% from January to February, a drop from a month earlier but an indication that households are still providing fuel for economic growth.

Italy temporarily

blocks ChatGPT

ROME — Italy is temporarily blocking the artificial intelligence software ChatGPT in the wake of a data breach as it investigates a possible violation of stringent European Union data protection rules. The government’s privacy watchdog said Friday that it's taking provisional action “until ChatGPT respects privacy.” The Italian Data Protection Authority's measure involves temporarily limiting the company from processing Italian users’ data. U.S.-based OpenAI, which developed ChatGPT, didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Many EVs to lose

big tax credit

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says rules proposed by her department will help consumers save money on electric vehicles while strengthening U.S. energy and national security. But fewer new EVs will qualify for a full $7,500 federal tax credit under the rules proposed Friday. The rules taking effect April 18 are required under the Inflation Reduction Act and likely will slow consumer acceptance of EVs, which cost an average of over $58,000.

The Biden administration concedes fewer EVs will be eligible for tax credits in the short term. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin says the Biden administration is ignoring the purpose of the law — to bring back manufacturing jobs and ensure reliable supply chains.

Court: 2018 Musk

tweet unlawful

NEW ORLEANS — A federal appeals court has ruled that a 2018 Twitter post by Tesla CEO Elon Musk unlawfully threatened Tesla employees with the loss of stock options if they decided to be represented by a union. Friday's ruling by a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans upheld a March 2021 order by the National Labor Relations Board. That ruling ordered Musk to delete the tweet. The case arose from United Auto Workers' organizing efforts at a Tesla facility in Fremont, California.

Also upheld was the board’s order that Tesla reinstate and provide back pay to an employee who was fired for union-organizing activity.