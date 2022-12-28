Business digest

Stocks fall

on Wall Street

A broad slide for stocks added to Wall Street's recent losses Wednesday, as investors count down to the end of the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008.

The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, with technology, energy and industrial stocks among the biggest weights on the benchmark index. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slid 1.4%. Both indexes came into this week with three straight weekly losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.1%, while the fell Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 1.6%.

With two more days of trading left in 2022, the S&P 500 is headed for a roughly 20% drop for the year, even as profits and margins for companies in the index have hit record heights this year. The Dow is on pace for a 9.5% drop, while the Nasdaq is doing much worse, on pace to plunge 34.7%.

The latest losses don't bode well for investors hoping for another “Santa Claus” rally. That's Wall Street's term for when stocks rise in the last five trading days of December and first two of January.

“The proverbial ‘Santa Claus’ rally, which since 1950 has statistically returned approximately 1.3-1.8% nearly 80% of the time, has looked as though Santa has taken an early vacation,” said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial.

Investors are in the middle of a mostly quiet and holiday-shortened week. Markets were closed on Monday for the observed Christmas holiday and there are no major economic reports expected this week.

Trump's taxes may

be released Friday

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump’s tax returns are expected to be released by the House Ways and Means Committee on Friday. That's according to a congressional aide, who was not authorized to discuss the timing of the release publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Friday is the next time the House is scheduled to meet for a routine pro forma session. The Democratic-controlled committee voted last week to release Trump’s returns, with some redactions of sensitive information, such as Social Security numbers and contact information. The new Congress, with Republicans in control of the House, begins Jan. 3.

EPA probes

Colorado over

air pollution

DENVER — The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether Colorado’s regulation of air pollution from industrial facilities discriminates against Hispanic residents and other racial minorities, according to a letter released by the agency Wednesday. Advocates say the Suncor refinery too often malfunctions, spiking emissions. They say Colorado rarely denies permits to polluters, even in areas where harmful ozone already exceeds federal standards. The EPA is making use of the Civil Rights Act for the investigation.

Bangladesh

opens rail line

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Bangladesh’s prime minister has inaugurated the country’s first metro rail service aimed at easing notorious traffic jams in capital Dhaka. Sheikh Hasina held a ceremony for a limited version of the service with the Japanese ambassador and the chief representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency. Japan funded the project with a $2.8 billion price tag.

Dhaka is one of the world’s most densely populated cities with over 20 million people who struggle to commute on clogged roads. According to a research by the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, the economy in Dhaka loses about $3 billion each year in lost work time due to traffic jams. The metro is expected to grow to over 100 stations and six lines crisscrossing the city by 2030.