Wall Street adds

to winning week

NEW YORK — Stocks rose again after more companies reported better profits than expected. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% and added to its rally from the day before as hopes rise further that the U.S. government can avoid a potentially disastrous default on its debt. The Nasdaq led the market with a 1.5% gain, while the Dow rose 115 points. Walmart was one of the companies helping to lift the market after reporting stronger results for the start of the year than expected. Bond yields rose after a Federal Reserve official cautioned the end to its interest-rate hikes may not come as soon as investors hoped.

Disney scraps

its Florida plans

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Walt Disney Co. says it's scrapping plans to build a new campus in central Florida and relocate 2,000 employees from Southern California to work in digital technology, finance and product development. Thursday's announcement follows a year of attacks from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature, with Disney filing a First Amendment lawsuit against him and other officials last month. Disney had planned to build the campus about 20 miles from the giant Walt Disney World theme park resort. But a company official says in a memo employees that “new leadership and changing business conditions” prompted Disney to abandon those plans.

Deutsche Bank

settles lawsuit

LONDON — Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit claiming the German lender should have seen evidence of sex trafficking by Jeffrey Epstein when he was a client. That's according to lawyers for women who say they were abused by the financier who killed himself in prison awaiting criminal charges.

A woman only identified as Jane Doe sued the bank in federal district court in New York and sought class-action status to represent other victims of Epstein. Two law firms representing victims are calling it a “groundbreaking settlement” following a decadelong investigation. acknowledging its mistake in taking on Epstein as a client.

ChatGPT makes

iPhone app debut

ChatGPT is now a smartphone app. That could be good news for people who like to use the artificial intelligence chatbot. But it might be bad news for all the clone apps that have tried to profit off the technology. The free app became available on iPhones and iPads in the U.S. on Thursday and will later be coming to Android phones. Unlike the web version, you can also ask it questions using your voice with the app. The company that makes it, OpenAI, said it will remain ad-free but “syncs your history across devices." It will start rolling out in the U.S. on Thursday and expanding to other countries in coming weeks.

US signs trade

deal with Taiwan

WASHINGTON — The United States has reached a modest trade agreement with Taiwan. The pact signals Washington’s support for the island democracy as it comes under increasing pressure from China. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai says the first agreement under the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade is expected to set the stage for a bigger deal later.

The initiative announced Thursday will, among other things, cut red tape at customs and reduce waiting times for U.S. businesses bringing products to Taiwan. It also commits the U.S. and Taiwan to adopting measures to combat bribery and other forms of corruption and to encouraging more trade involving small and medium-sized businesses.