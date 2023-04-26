First Republic

falls; tech rallies

NEW YORK — Wall Street fell again, though a rally for Microsoft and some other Big Tech stocks helped limit the losses. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Wednesday after erasing an earlier gain. The index was coming off its worst day in a month, hurt by concerns about the strength of U.S. banks. The spotlight has been harshest on First Republic Bank, which lost almost 30% after nearly halving the day before. The majority of stocks on Wall Street fell with it, but Microsoft helped stanch the losses. It surged following a stronger profit report than analysts expected. Treasury yields were mixed.

Meta posts

solid 1Q results

Facebook parent company Meta’s first-quarter results surpassed Wall Street’s modest expectations on both profit and revenue while the monthly user base of its flagship platform inched close to 3 billion. Meta Platforms Inc. said Wednesday it earned $5.71 billion, or $2.20 per share, in the January-March period. That’s down 19% from $7.47 billion, or $2.72 per share, a year earlier. Revenue climbed 3% to $28.65 billion from $27.91 billion.

UK blocks

Microsoft deal

LONDON — British regulators have blocked Microsoft’s $69 billion deal to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard over worries that it would stifle competition in the cloud gaming market. The Competition and Markets Authority said Wednesday that “the only effective remedy” to the substantial loss of competition “is to prohibit the Merger." The all-cash deal was set to be the biggest in the history of the tech industry. It has faced stiff opposition from rival Sony and is being scrutinized by global regulators over fears that it would give Microsoft control of popular game franchises like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.

Disney touts

its film slate

LAS VEGAS — The leadership team of the Walt Disney Company’s film arm gathered in Las Vegas Wednesday to tout its successes and upcoming slate of films to a crowd of theater owners and exhibitors amid a week of massive layoffs at the company. The presentation, with exclusive new footage from films like “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Elemental,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “The Little Mermaid,” is part of the CinemaCon convention. Disney has been the top grossing studio globally every year since 2016. The company is also undergoing layoffs this week through Thursday, its second round this year, to eliminate 7,000 jobs.

Charges filed over

diesel tampering

DETROIT — Federal authorities in Michigan have filed charges against 11 people in a scheme to defeat air-pollution rules by tampering with software and hardware in heavy-duty diesel engines. Records show nine of the 11 have agreed to plead guilty, along with three companies. Diesel Freak LLC, based in Gaylord, has agreed to pay a $750,000 fine. Accurate Truck Service, based in Grand Rapids, and a related company, Griffin Transportation, have each agreed to pay $500,000. The government says modifying engines to beat pollution rules can result in a “dramatic increase” in diesel emissions.

Boeing loses

$425M in 1Q

Boeing says it lost $425 million in the first quarter as it continues to deal with production problems on its airline jets. The loss is more than Wall Street expected. Boeing said Wednesday that revenue jumped 28% from a year earlier, however, beating analysts' expectations. The company continues to get orders as airlines scoop up new planes to meet rising travel demand. Boeing's latest production problem involves fittings used to attach the tail to the fuselage on its 737 Max jet.