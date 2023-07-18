China's economy

falls short again

HONG KONG — China’s economic growth missed forecasts in the second quarter of the year amid a slowdown in consumer spending and weakening global demand. Worries over a faltering recovery after the disruptions of the pandemic and surging unemployment among young Chinese have raised the likelihood of more government support to prop up growth. The economy grew at a 6.3% annual pace in April-June, much slower than analysts' forecast for growth topping 7%. In quarterly terms, the usual measure for most major economies, growth slipped to 0.8% from 2.2% in January-March. China's economy has been slowing in the long term, a trend that has accelerated due to the pandemic and a slump in the real estate sector.

Microsoft wins

more time

LONDON — Microsoft and British regulators won more time from a court Monday as the U.S. tech company uses a rare second chance to overcome opposition to its $69 billion bid for video game maker Activision Blizzard. The judge conditionally approved their joint request to delay the appeal that Microsoft set in motion after watchdogs initially rejected the deal. The regulator later pushed back its final decision so it can consider Microsoft’s argument that new developments mean its blockbuster purchase of the Call of Duty game maker should go through. The merger has already won approval in the European Union and a slew of countries but has faced opposition from antitrust regulators in Britain and the United States.

Wall Street

rises higher

NEW YORK — Wall Street pushed higher ahead of a week full of updates about where profits for U.S. companies are heading. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Monday. The Dow added 76 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq climbed 0.9%. Stocks elsewhere around the world slipped after China reported weaker economic growth for the spring than expected. While that's diluted a main engine of growth for the world’s economy, it's also helped to limit inflation. In the U.S., earnings reporting season is accelerating after beginning last week. Bank of America, Netflix and Tesla are among the companies reporting this week.

Meta faces

$100K fine

NEW YORK — Meta will face a hefty fine over advertising practices that violate user privacy, Norway’s data protection authority said Monday, unless the Facebook and Instagram owner takes action to comply with the law. Norwegian regulator Datatilsynet says that behavioral advertising — a common marketing model that profiles users by collection information like their physical locations, among other data — without consent is illegal. Because of this, Datatilsynet imposing a “temporary ban” of such practices on Facebook and Instagram. During the ban, which starts August 4, Meta risks a fine of up to one million Norwegian kroner (nearly $100,000) each day. Meta said that the company will review Datatilsynet’s decision — and added that there is “no immediate impact” to its services.

G20 finance

chiefs meeting

NEW DELHI — Finance ministers from the Group of 20 nations meeting in India are set to address critical global economic challenges, including the threat posed by climate change and rising debt among low-income countries. In press statements Monday, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the two countries were working together to advance the G20 agenda. Yellen said, “The world is looking to the G20" to advance the fights against such challenges as climate change and pandemics to strengthen the global economy and support developing countries. The meetings will conclude on Tuesday. A previous such meeting ended without consensus in India's Bengaluru city.