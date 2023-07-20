Wall Street's

rally fizzles

NEW YORK — Drops for Tesla, Netflix and other big tech-oriented stocks are clamping the brakes on Wall Street’s torrid rally. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Thursday, coming off its highest close since early April 2022 and its seventh gain in the last eight days. The Nasdaq lost 2.1%, its biggest drop in more than four months. The Dow was an outlier and rose 163 points, or 0.5%, because it has less of an emphasis on tech stocks.

Tesla tumbled amid worries about how much cuts to prices will hurt its future profits. Netflix sank after a key measure of revenue declined.

Fed launches

payment service

NEW YORK — The Federal Reserve has launched a new instant payment service that allows banks and credit unions to sign up to send real-time payments so they can offer customers a quicker way to send money between banks. FedNow offers instant payment services for banks and credit unions to transfer money for their customers.

Unlike other private money-transferring services like PayPal or Venmo, FedNow services are not offered to customers directly through a third-party app or a website. The service will only be available through banks or credit unions, though those institutions will likely make it available on their websites and apps.

House backs

money for FAA

WASHINGTON — The House has overwhelmingly passed a bill that would give the Federal Aviation Administration more money to hire air traffic controllers. It also aims to address pilot shortages by raising the mandatory retirement age. The measure, passed Thursday, seeks to improve air travel and reauthorize FAA programs for the next five years.

Lawmakers in both parties widely supported the bill as they respond to this summer’s wave of cancellations and delays. It passed by a vote of 351-69. The Senate is working on its own version of the legislation. Aviation programs are set to expire Oct. 1 unless Congress approves the measure.

Tornado damages

Pfizer plant

U.S. hospital drug supplies may be strained further after a tornado ripped open the roof of a Pfizer factory this week. The company says its factory near Rocky Mount, North Carolina, makes nearly 25% of Pfizer's sterile injectable medicines used in U.S. hospitals.

The plant makes drugs for anesthesia, medicines that treat infections and drugs needed for surgeries. The latter are used in surgeries or intensive care units for patients who are placed on ventilators, said Mike Ganio of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

Pfizer says all employees were accounted for after Wednesday's storm. It also says it is still assessing damage. Experts say the damaged plant could lead to a supply disruption while Pfizer figures out next steps. Those could include shifting production to another location.

American Airlines

rides travel boom

DALLAS — American Airlines reported a $1.3 billion profit for the second quarter, continuing the run of strong results from the nation's airlines. The results Thursday beat Wall Street expectations. American and other airlines are getting a boost from strong ticket sales as travel recovers from the pandemic. And they are being helped by a huge drop in the cost of jet fuel. American is also raising its forecast of earnings for the full year. But the airline faces much higher labor costs. CEO Robert Isom says American will match a United deal that sharply raises pilot pay.