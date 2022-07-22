Business digest

Wall Street trims its gains

NEW YORK — Wall Street gave back some of its strong gains from the week on Friday following discouraging readings on the global economy and another slew of profit reports from big U.S. companies.

The S&P 500 lost nearly 1%, ending a three-day rally that had carried it back to its highest level since early June. The Nasdaq led the market lower with a drop of almost 2% following weaker-than-expected profit reports from tech-oriented companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average held up better, in large part because constituent American Express gave an encouraging earnings report. Treasury yields slumped.

Twitter sees

drop in revenue

LONDON — Twitter is reporting a quarterly loss as revenue slipped even as user numbers climbed. The social media company’s latest quarterly earnings figures Friday offered a glimpse into how the social media business has performed during a months-long negotiation with billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk over whether he will take over the company. Twitter lost $270 million in the April-June period after revenue slipped 1% to $1.18 billion, reflecting ad industry headwinds and uncertainty” over Musk’s acquisition bid. The number of daily active users rose 16.6% to 237.8 million compared with the same period a year before.

Amazon exec

leaves for Airbnb

NEW YORK — The top policy and communications executive at Amazon and a one-time White House spokesman has been named the head of policy at Airbnb. It is just the latest high-profile departure for Amazon. It comes as the e-commerce giant is facing a shifting consumer landscape and heightened regulatory scrutiny. Jay Carney served as the press secretary for President Barack Obama. Airbnb said Friday that he will join its executive team and work with co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky. Earlier this month, the chief executive of Amazon’s consumer business who built the company’s massive warehouse operation left the company after 23 years. Two of Amazon's senior Black leaders also left the company last month.

Energy firm

gets bailout

BERLIN — The German government will take a roughly 30% stake in energy supplier Uniper as part of a rescue package prompted by surging prices for natural gas and reduced Russian deliveries. Uniper, which has been Germany’s biggest importer of Russian gas, asked for a bailout two weeks ago. The rescue package announced Friday will result in higher prices for consumers.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says a levy for gas customers will start in September or October that could add up to 200 to 300 euros per year to the bill for a family of four. Uniper says a sharp reduction in Russian gas in recent weeks has forced it to buy substitute supplies at significantly higher prices.

Russia's central

bank slashes rate

MOSCOW — The Russian central bank diverged from its Western counterparts by slashing its key interest rate just a month after dropping it to where it was before the country sent troops into Ukraine. The bank on Friday lowered its key rate by 1.5 percentage points, to 8%, saying consumer prices are still easing partly because consumer demand has been falling. It says inflation expectations have “significantly decreased,” while a decline in business activity was slower than expected in June. As sanctions have led to economic isolation, the central bank has managed to stabilize the currency and financial system by preventing money from leaving Russia and forcing exporters to exchange most of their foreign earnings into rubles.