Netflix to end

DVD-by-mail

SAN FRANCISCO — Netflix is poised to shut down the DVD-by-mail rental service that set the stage for its trailblazing video streaming service. The move will end an era that began a quarter century ago when delivering discs through the mail was considered a revolutionary concept. The DVD service still delivers films and TV shows in the red-and-white envelopes that once served as Netflix’s emblem. But the California company says it plans to mail its final discs on September 29. Netflix ended last year with nearly 231 million worldwide subscribers to its video streaming service. It stopped disclosing how many people still pay for DVD-by-mail delivery years ago as that part its business steadily shrank.

Dimon deposed

in Epstein suit

NEW YORK — JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon must undergo up to two days of questioning by lawyers handling lawsuits over whether the bank can be held liable in financier Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of teenage girls and women. Judge Jed Rakoff on Tuesday ordered Dimon to choose days to be deposed. The New York bank has been sued by the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands and a woman identified as Jane Doe, who was allegedly abused by Epstein. They contend JPMorgan should have seen evidence of Epstein’s sex trafficking. JPMorgan spokesperson Darin Oduyoye called the deposition request a media stunt because plaintiffs' lawyers know the CEO has no relevant knowledge.

Tax returns are

smaller this year

NEW YORK — If you're expecting a tax refund, it could be smaller than last year. And with inflation still high, that money won’t go as far as it did a year ago. The more than 101 million taxpayers who had filed as of April 7 got refunds that were an average of 9.3% less than last year. That's in part due to pandemic relief programs expiring. The filing deadline for most taxpayers is Tuesday, though it has been extended for eight states that were hard hit by severe weather. According to the most recent IRS data, the average refund is $2,878, down from $3,175. That's a difference of more than $300.

S&P 500 gains

slightly, Dow flat

NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes are closing little changed on Wall Street following a mixed set of earnings results from big companies. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% Tuesday after drifting between small gains and losses throughout the day. The Dow and Nasdaq barely moved. Lockheed Martin rose after reporting a bigger profit than expected. On the opposite end was Goldman Sachs, which dropped after its revenue fell short of forecasts. A report also showed China’s economic growth accelerated. That raised hopes for the global economy when investors are bracing for at least one more rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

Last-minute tax

return assistance

NEW YORK — The deadline to file your taxes has arrived. Whether you do them by yourself, go to a tax clinic or hire a professional, navigating the tax system can be complicated. Experts recommend that you ask as many questions as you need during the process. Filing for an extension isn't ideal, but if you need one you can get it and then you'll have until October to file your taxes. The deadline has been extended for parts of California, Alabama, Georgia, New York, Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi and Indiana that were hard hit by severe weather. Check with the IRS to see if that applies to you.