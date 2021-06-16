Business Digest

Of the $40 billion, $16 billion is earmarked for minority borrowers and communities. Huntington also says it will adopt an affordable housing and consumer lending goal of $24 billion with half being committed to meeting the needs of minority and under-resourced populations.

Detroit and surrounding Wayne County are slated to receive $1 billion in funding, while Michigan will get $11 billion.

Amazon allots $300M to support housing

Amazon is providing $300 million in low-interest loans to support housing located near mass transit in the Washington, D.C., area and the Seattle and Nashville, Tennessee, regions.

The largest amount, $125 million, is earmarked for the nation's capital region, where Amazon is building a second headquarters that will support 25,000 jobs, the company announced Wednesday. Amazon is working with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, which runs the region's Metrorail system. The money will be used to fund 1,000 affordable housing units or low- and moderate income families.

Amazon's second headquarters is being built in the Crystal City neighborhood of northern Virginia, which is served by Metrorail and other forms of mass transit.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0