Business Digest

Waymo gets $2.5B to fuel ambitions
Waymo, the self-driving car pioneer spun off from Google, isn't allowing a recent wave of executive departures to detour its plans to expand its robotic taxi service.
The Mountain View, California, company made that clear Wednesday by announcing it has raised another $2.5 billion from a group of investors ranging from venture capital firms such as Andreessen Horowitz to a major car dealer, AutoNation.
With the latest fundraising, Waymo has raised a total of $5.7 billion in the past 15 months as it tries to build upon a driverless ride-hailing service that it has been operating in the Phoenix area.
The latest fundraising comes after Waymo's longtime CEO, John Krafcik, stepped down in April, followed by the departures of the company's chief financial officer and head of automotive partnerships.
Southwest still struggling with flight delays
Passengers on Southwest Airlines continued to deal with canceled flights and delays Wednesday, as the airline tried to recover from technology problems that started earlier this week.
As of midmorning Central time, Southwest had canceled nearly 300 flights and more than 400 were delayed, according to tracking service FlightAware. Combined, that's about one-fifth of the airline's schedule for Wednesday.
Passengers took to Twitter to complain about long delays — and also report that Southwest's online sweepstakes promotion didn't seem to be working either.
A Southwest spokesman said the airline fixed what it termed a network-connectivity issue that cropped up Tuesday but was still experiencing cancelations and delays as it worked to resume normal operations.
Bank pledges $40B to tackle inequities
Huntington Bank is pledging $40 billion toward improving financial opportunities for consumers and businesses, while tackling social, racial and economic inequities.
The Columbus, Ohio-based bank announced its community plan Wednesday in Detroit where its commercial banking segment is headquartered.
Part of the focus will be on affordable housing, small business loans and increased capital to historically disadvantaged and low- to moderate-income communities in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Colorado and South Dakota.
Of the $40 billion, $16 billion is earmarked for minority borrowers and communities. Huntington also says it will adopt an affordable housing and consumer lending goal of $24 billion with half being committed to meeting the needs of minority and under-resourced populations.
Detroit and surrounding Wayne County are slated to receive $1 billion in funding, while Michigan will get $11 billion.
Amazon allots $300M to support housing
Amazon is providing $300 million in low-interest loans to support housing located near mass transit in the Washington, D.C., area and the Seattle and Nashville, Tennessee, regions.
The largest amount, $125 million, is earmarked for the nation's capital region, where Amazon is building a second headquarters that will support 25,000 jobs, the company announced Wednesday. Amazon is working with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, which runs the region's Metrorail system. The money will be used to fund 1,000 affordable housing units or low- and moderate income families.
Amazon's second headquarters is being built in the Crystal City neighborhood of northern Virginia, which is served by Metrorail and other forms of mass transit.