Information theft

continues to rise

NEW YORK — Information theft is on the rise. Over 1.1 million people reported the crime to the Federal Trade Commission in 2022. When a thief opens accounts in your name or otherwise uses your personal data, you might feel powerless. But there are steps you can take to prevent the worst outcomes. Frauds and scams often emerge during specific emergencies such as the COVID pandemic, and in the wake of climate-related catastrophes. Signs include bills for things you didn’t buy or debt collection calls for accounts you didn’t open. If you realize your data has been stolen, you should first contact the Federal Trade Commission.

UAW clashes with

Big 3 automakers

DETROIT — A 46% pay raise. A 32-hour week with 40 hours of pay. A restoration of traditional pensions. The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has pressed on General Motors, Stellantis and Ford are edging it closer to a strike when its contract ends Sept. 14. The automakers, which are making billions in profits, have dismissed the UAW’s wish list. They argue that its demands are unrealistic at a time of fierce competition as the world shifts from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. The wide gulf between the sides could mean a strike against one or more of the automakers, which could send already-inflated vehicle prices even higher.

Recall debate of

air bag inflators

DETROIT — The U.S. government is taking a big step toward forcing a defiant Tennessee company to recall 52 million air bag inflators that could explode, hurl shrapnel and injure or kill people. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday said it has made an initial decision that the inflators made by ARC Automotive Inc., and under license by another company, are defective. The agency scheduled a public hearing for Oct. 5, a required step before deciding to seek a court-ordered recall. In May the agency asked ARC to recall the inflators, which it says are responsible for at least seven injuries and two deaths in the U.S. and Canada since 2009. But ARC has refused to issue a full-scale recall. Messages were left Tuesday seeking comment from ARC.

Oil prices spike

as cut extends

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed to extend their voluntary oil production cuts through the end of the year. The dual announcements from Riyadh and Moscow on Tuesday said the two countries would trim 1.3 million barrels of crude out of the global market. Their move pushed benchmark Brent crude above $90 a barrel in afternoon trading, a price unseen in the market since November. It could increase costs for motorists at gas stations and put new pressure on Saudi Arabia’s relationship with the United States. President Joe Biden warned Saudi Arabia last year there would be unspecified “consequences” for the kingdom partnering with Russia on cuts as Moscow wages war on Ukraine.

Rapid-fire triggers

are not legal

A federal judge in New York City has ruled that evidence shows a company whose after-market triggers can make semiautomatic AR-15-style rifles fire like automatic weapons fraudulently misled consumers that the devices were legal. The judge issued a preliminary injunction barring North Dakota-based Rare Breed Triggers from selling any more of its forced-reset triggers until further notice. The ruling came in the government's civil fraud lawsuit, which remains pending against the company. Government officials argue the company's FRT-15 triggers qualify as illegal machine guns. But Rare Breed says the triggers are legal semiautomatic devices and it will continue fighting the lawsuit.