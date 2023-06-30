Rally sends

stocks higher

NEW YORK — Wall Street blazed to another rally to cap a winning week, month and first half of the year after reports suggested pressure on inflation may be easing. The S&P 500 jumped 1.2% Friday to reach its highest level since April 2022. It surged 15.9% in the first half of the year. The Dow rose 0.8% and the Nasdaq composite added 1.4%. The market has rallied through 2023 in part because the economy has been able to avoid a long-predicted recession. Wall Street also hopes inflation is easing enough for the Federal Reserve to soon halt its hikes to rates.

Apple now

valued at $3T

SAN FRANCISCO — Apple is now the first publicly traded company to close a trading day with a $3 trillion market value, marking another milestone for a technology juggernaut that has reshaped society with a line-up of products that churn out eye-popping profits. Apple shares finished up 2.3% at $193.97 Friday, bringing its market value to $3.04 trillion. Apple is one of a handful of technology companies, including Microsoft and chipmaker Nvidia, that helped drive the S&P 500 to a gain of nearly 16% in the first half of the year.

Fox News

settles claim

NEW YORK — Fox News will pay one of its former producers $12 million to settle her claims that she faced a discriminatory workplace and that the network coerced her into giving false or misleading testimony in Dominion Inc.’s defamation lawsuit, her lawyer said Friday.

The payout to Abby Grossberg will settle all litigation that she brought against Fox Corp., Fox News Network and her former co-workers, including former Fox host Tucker Carlson.

The settlement was revealed with the filing of a “Notice of Voluntary Dismissal” in a lawsuit she had brought this year in Manhattan federal court. The judge accepted the filing and closed the case.

Although the notice did not reference the terms of the settlement, Grossberg's attorney, Parisis G. Filippatos, said in an interview that his client will receive $12 million.

In a statement, Fox News said: "We are pleased that we have been able to resolve this matter without further litigation.”

Grossberg said in a statement that while she stands by claims she made in her Manhattan lawsuit and another lawsuit in the Delaware State Superior Court, she was “heartened that Fox News has taken me and my legal claims seriously. I am hopeful, based on our discussions with Fox News today, that this resolution represents a positive step by the Network regarding its treatment of women and minorities in the workplace.”

The Manhattan lawsuit claimed that Fox's legal team “coerced, intimidated, and misinformed" Grossberg during preparations for her testimony in a legal battle between the network and Dominion, an elections technology company.

Europe inflation

slips to 5.5%

FRANKFURT, Germany — Inflation in Europe slid again in June but fell too slowly to offer much relief to shoppers grumbling over price tags. It also won't stop more interest rate hikes that will raise the cost of borrowing across the economy. The European Union statistics agency said Friday that annual rate of 5.5% is down from 6.1% in May in the 20 countries that use the euro currency. While that's a big drop from the peak of 10.6% in October, persistently high prices in the U.S., Europe and the United Kingdom pushed some of the world’s top central bankers to make clear they are going to keep raising rates and leave them there until inflation drops to their 2% goal.