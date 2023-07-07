Stocks drift

to mixed close

NEW YORK — Wall Street drifted to a mixed close after data suggested the U.S. job market is still warm enough to keep the economy growing but maybe not so hot that it stokes inflation much higher. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% Friday, though slightly more stocks in the index rose than fell. The Dow fell 187 points, or 0.6%, and the Nasdaq slipped 0.1%. A lot is riding on whether the economy can navigate the narrow pathway to avoid a long-predicted recession. Friday’s report showed that employers added fewer jobs in June than in May, not far off economists’ expectations. Treasury yields were mixed.

Food delivery

services sue NYC

NEW YORK — Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub have sued New York City to block its new minimum pay rules for food delivery workers. The recently announced rules could nearly triple average earnings for app-based delivery workers in the coming years. An increased pay rate of $17.96 an hour is set to take effect July 12.

In the lawsuits filed Thursday, food delivery services are seeking a temporary restraining order in state Supreme Court in Manhattan to stop the changes from going into effect on July 12. The companies claim the changes would result in higher costs for consumers. An email seeking comment was sent to city officials.

Mortgage costs

up 14.1% in '23

LOS ANGELES — Would-be homebuyers are willing to take on sharply higher mortgage payments, even as home prices have begun to pull back this year. The median monthly payment listed on applications for home purchase loans jumped 14.1% in May from a year earlier to an all-time high $2,165, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The May figure also represents a 2.5% increase from April.

The size of the mortgage and the interest rate on the loan influence how large the monthly payment on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage will be — two housing market variables that have ballooned in recent years.

Countries agree

to cut emissions

Maritime nations agreed Friday to slash emissions from the shipping industry to net zero by about 2050 in a deal that many experts and some nations say falls well short of what’s needed to curb warming to agreed temperature limits. Negotiators at the meeting of the United Nations’ International Maritime Organization in London, seen as key to curb global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times, rubber-stamped a deal for shipping emissions to reach net zero “by or around” 2050.

Biden targets

'junk' insurance

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has rolled out a new set of initiatives to reduce health care costs. The initiatives out Friday include a crackdown on what he calls “junk” insurance plans, new guidance to prevent surprise medical bills and an effort to reduce medical debt tied to credit cards. Biden's remarks will build on previous initiatives to limit health care costs. The Department of Health and Human Services is releasing new estimates showing 18.7 million older adults and other Medicare beneficiaries will save an estimated $400 a year in prescription drug costs in 2025. The administration says that's because of the Democratic president placing a cap on out-of-pocket spending as part of last year’s Inflation Reduction Act.