Wall Street

is mixed again

NEW YORK — Wall Street barely budged again on Wednesday following another set of mixed earnings reports from big U.S. companies. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged, the Dow slipped and the Nasdaq gained less than 0.1%. Netflix dropped after reporting weaker revenue than expected, while Tesla slumped after cutting prices on two of its U.S. models. Intuitive Surgical, Abbott Laboratories, United Airlines and others flew higher after reporting stronger profit for the latest quarter than expected. Most companies have been beating forecasts. They’re clearing a bar that was set particularly low after analysts forecast a sharp drop-off in profits. Treasury yields rose.

Tesla 1Q income,

margins to fall

DETROIT — Price reductions across the model lineup cut into Tesla’s first-quarter net income, causing it to fall 24% from a year ago. The Austin, Texas, electric car and solar panel company said Wednesday it made $2.51 billion from January through March, down from $3.32 billion a year ago. Revenue rose 24% to $23.33 billion, but the company’s operating profit margin fell. Tesla made an adjusted 85 cents per share in the first quarter, matching analyst estimates. Early in the quarter Tesla reduced U.S. prices on many of its models, then did it a second time early in March. The company slashed U.S. prices two more times in April in an effort to boost demand.

Settlement cash

going to FB users

Anyone in the U.S. who has had a Facebook account at any time since May 24, 2007, can now apply for their share of a $725 million privacy settlement that parent company Meta has agreed to pay. Meta is paying to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica. That’s a firm that supported Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. It’s not clear how much money individual users will receive. To apply for the settlement, users can fill out a form and submit it online or print it out and mail it.

Election lies

lawsuits pending

DENVER — Fox News’ nearly $800 million settlement of a voting machine company’s defamation lawsuit marks the first milestone in a larger legal strategy designed to combat the false claims and conspiracy theories about elections that have rippled through the U.S. for nearly three years. Several similar lawsuits are teed up against those who have spread election lies, and that includes another lawsuit against Fox.

Lawyers involved in the effort describe it as an attempt to strike back against those whose lies about fraud in the 2020 presidential election helped inspire the Capitol riot and continue to circulate in conservative circles today.

Microsoft steps

in for Foxconn

MADISON, Wis. — Microsoft has agreed to buy a $50 million parcel of land in southeastern Wisconsin meant for Foxconn after the world’s largest electronics manufacturer failed to fulfill grandiose promises to build a massive facility that would employ thousands of workers. Microsoft plans to build a $1 billion data center on the 315-acre parcel in Mount Pleasant, a village in Racine County about 30 miles south of Milwaukee. Microsoft officials say the facility could employ up to 400 people.

The village already is home to a Foxconn Technology Group manufacturing facility. The Taiwan-based company promised to create 13,000 jobs at the facility but only created about 770 jobs last year.