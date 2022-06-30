Business digest

Stocks indexes fall again

Stocks fell again on Wall Street Thursday, closing out the worst quarter for the market since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. The S&P 500 index lost 0.9%. It's now down 21% since hitting a record high at the beginning of the year, having entered a bear market earlier in June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% and the Nasdaq fell 1.3%. Tech stocks and retailers and other companies that rely directly on consumer spending posted some of the biggest losses, as they have all year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.01%.

All told, the S&P 500′s performance in the first half of 2022 was the worst since the first six months of 1970.

“And in 1970 there was a solid rebound after that first half decline,” said Lindsey Bell, chief markets and money strategist at Ally Invest. “This time around, the impact of the Fed, the impact of inflation and the uncertainty of where growth goes from here is really weighing on investors’ minds. ... We just don’t know when the clouds of uncertainty are going to start to clear.”

Key inflation

gauge stays high

WASHINGTON — A measure of inflation that is closely tracked by the Federal Reserve jumped 6.3% in May from a year earlier, unchanged from its level in April. Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department provided the latest evidence that painfully high inflation is pressuring American households and inflicting particular harm on low-income families and people of color.

Some medical

debt cleared from

US credit reports

Help is coming for many people struggling with medical debt on credit reports. Starting Friday, the three major U.S. credit reporting companies will stop counting paid medical debt on their reports, which banks and others use to judge creditworthiness. The companies also will start giving patients a year to resolve delinquent medical debt that has been sent to collections before reporting it. That’s up from six months. Next year, the companies also will stop counting unpaid medical debt under $500. Patient advocates cheer these moves, but they want more. They question whether medical debt should remain on credit reports at all.

Fewer seek jobless benefits

WASHINGTON — Slightly fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, reflecting a still robust job market despite increasing layoffs in some sectors of the economy that have cooled in recent months. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending June 25 ticked down to 231,000, a decline of 2,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications generally represent the number of layoffs. The four-week average for claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week volatility, rose by 7,250 from the previous week, to 231,750. The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits has hovered near 50-year lows for months.

Delta pays $10.5M

over mail dispute

WASHINGTON — Delta Air Lines has agreed to pay $10.5 million to settle charges it falsified information about deliveries of international mail, including mail sent to U.S. soldiers overseas. The Justice Department said Thursday that Delta was under contract to the Postal Service when it falsified records about deliveries from 2010 to 2016.

Federal officials say Delta falsified when and where mail arrived to avoid penalties for deliveries that were late or went to the wrong location. Other airlines have reached similar settlements, including American Airlines in 2019.

From Gazette news services

