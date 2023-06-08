Bulls run again

on Wall Street

NEW YORK — Stocks rose just enough for Wall Street to barrel into a new bull market as the S&P 500 keeps rallying off its low from last autumn. The index rose 0.6% Thursday to carry it 20% above a bottom hit in October. That means Wall Street’s main measure of health has climbed out of a painful bear market, which saw it drop just over 25% in roughly nine months. That’s shorter than a typical bear market, and it also resulted in a shallower loss than average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite added 1%.

Senate confirms

man to SBA post

WASHINGTON — The Senate has confirmed the highest-ranking Muslim official in the U.S. government. Dilawar Syed was confirmed Thursday as deputy administrator of the Small Business Administration in a 52-42 vote. Syed's nomination had been delayed for more than two years. Republicans in the last Congress blocked Syed's nomination from moving forward, citing the the Small Business administration's payouts to abortion providers, among other things. The stalemate led to Democratic charges of anti-Muslim bias and galvanized some Muslim and Jewish organizations to condemn the delay. President Joe Biden had first nominated the Pakistani-born businessman to the position in March 2021.

GM gains access

to Tesla network

DETROIT — Electric vehicles made by General Motors will be able to use much of Tesla’s vast charging network starting early next year. In addition, GM will adopt Tesla’s connector, the plug that links an electric vehicle to a charging station. GM joins Ford in shifting its vehicles to about 12,000 of Tesla’s chargers, and both Detroit automakers are pushing to make Tesla’s connector the industry standard.

GM CEO Mary Barra and her Tesla counterpart, Elon Musk, made the announcement during a Twitter Spaces conversation. Their discussion comes two weeks after Ford CEO Jim Farley joined Musk to announce that Ford’s electric vehicles would gain access to much of Tesla’s EV-charging network, the largest in the nation.

Mortgage rates

slip from highs

LOS ANGELES — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate eased back from a seven-month high this week, a welcome change for homebuyers navigating high borrowing costs and heightened competition for relatively few homes for sale. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan fell to 6.71% from 6.79% last week. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.23%. The pullback follows three straight weekly increases. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, popular with those refinancing their homes, also fell this week, slipping to 6.07% from 6.18% last week. A year ago, it averaged 4.38%, Freddie Mac said.

District attorney

quits Twitter

The Los Angeles district attorney's office has left Twitter due to barrage of what the office called vicious homophobic attacks. The account that went by the handle @LADAOffice no longer exists on Twitter. The office said Thursday that comments on Twitter ranged from homophobic and transphobic slurs to sexually explicit and graphic images. It added that they remained visible in replies to the account more than 24 hours after they were reported to Twitter. Multiple advocacy groups say attacks on LGBTQ+ users have increased substantially since Elon Musk took over the company last fall.