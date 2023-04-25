Cities converting

offices to housing

NEW YORK — A growing number of developers are considering converting empty office towers into housing as part of an effort to revive struggling downtown business districts that emptied out during the pandemic. Many politicians see these conversions as a potential catalyst to bringing new housing to these dormant neighborhoods and, with that, restaurants, shops and other businesses serving these new residents. Some also see a chance to diversify neighborhoods with much-needed housing that is affordable to low- and middle-income residents. Conversion projects are underway in cities like New York, Washington, Pittsburgh and Dallas.

Banks are paying

savers again

NEW YORK — Banks are paying up for savers’ deposits in a much bigger way than they have in a long time. After a decade of low interest rates, the Federal Reserve has unleashed a rapid series of rate hikes to combat inflation. a move that has also pushed banks to pay higher interest on traditional savings products. A 24-month CD, a common savings product for medium-term savers, is now carrying an average yield of 4.81%, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. That’s up from a 1.18% yield only a year ago. Further, big names like Apple are now stepping into the deposit game.

Looming 'x-date'

on debt limit

WASHINGTON — In January, the U.S. government ran up against its legal borrowing capacity of $31.381 trillion, and the Treasury Department began implementing “extraordinary measures” to avoid a default. That started the clock on the “x-date” when those measures would be exhausted. The x-date could be reached as early as June, depending on how much money the IRS collected in April from people filing their taxes. Sounds ominous, right? It might be time to get scared as more than three months have passed with little progress. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is calling for trillions of dollars in spending cuts over the decade in return, while President Joe Biden insists that any talks about government finances not occur with the threat of an economy-wrecking default hanging over lawmakers.

Court upholds

Apple's control

An appeals court has upheld Apple’s exclusive control over the distribution of iPhone apps. In its ruling Monday, the court rejected the latest attempt to force one of the world’s most powerful companies to dismantle the digital walls protecting its most lucrative product. The 92-page decision issued by the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals largely affirmed the findings of a lower-court judge who presided over a 2021 trial revolving around an antitrust lawsuit filed by Epic Games, the maker of the popular Fortnite video game. The lawsuit alleged the iPhone app store had turned into illegal monopoly that stifles innovation and competition.

$100B withdrawn

from First Republic

NEW YORK — Customers of First Republic Bank pulled more than $100 billion in deposits out of the bank during last month’s crisis. That came as fears swirled that it could be the third bank to fail after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. It was only after a group of large banks stepped in to save the bank by depositing $30 billion in uninsured deposits in First Republic that the bank was able to staunch the bleeding. That's what the bank said Monday as it reported its first quarter results. The bank’s profits in the first three months of the year fell 33% from a year earlier and revenues were down 13%.