3 tax firms

shared data

WASHINGTON — Some congressional Democrats say three large tax preparation firms sent “extraordinarily sensitive” information on tens of millions of taxpayers to Facebook parent company Meta over at least two years. Their Wednesday report urges federal agencies to investigate and potentially go to court over the information H&R Block, TaxAct and TaxSlayer shared with Meta. The lawmakers tell the IRS, the Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission and the IRS watchdog the findings “reveal a shocking breach of taxpayer privacy.” The tax prep companies say they take the privacy of their customers seriously. Meta says its system is designed to filter out potentially sensitive data it's able to detect.

Russia's threat

to exit deal

LONDON — Concerns are growing that Russia won't extend a United Nations-brokered deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to parts of the world struggling with hunger. Ships are no longer heading to the war-torn country’s Black Sea ports, and shipments have dwindled. The deal originally reached last summer to ease a global food crisis is up for renewal Monday, and Russian officials say there are no grounds for extending it. They’ve threatened it before, insisting an agreement to facilitate their food and fertilizer shipments hasn’t been applied. But data shows Moscow has been exporting record amounts of wheat. The U.N. is striving to keep the fragile deal intact, with Ukraine to benefit Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia.

Novelists sue

OpenAI for theft

Ask ChatGPT about comedian Sarah Silverman’s memoir “The Bedwetter” and the artificial intelligence chatbot can come up with a detailed synopsis of every part of the book. Does that mean it effectively “read” and memorized a pirated copy? Or it scraped so many customer reviews and online chatter about the bestseller or the musical it inspired that it passes for an expert? The U.S. courts may now help sort that out after Silverman sued ChatGPT-maker OpenAI for copyright infringement this week, joining a growing number of writers who say they unwittingly built the foundation for Silicon Valley’s red-hot AI boom.

EU fines firm

Illumina $475M

BRUSSELS — The European Union has slapped a $475 million fine on U.S. biotech giant Illumina for buying out cancer-screening company Grail without the approval of the 27-nation bloc’s antitrust watchdog. Illumina had announced an $7.1 billion acquisition of Grail in 2020, but the EU’s executive commission said it broke the bloc’s merger rules by moving ahead to complete the deal without its consent. The fine was announced Wednesday. Concerns over stifled competition already have led the EU to block the merger and U.S. regulators to order Illumina to reverse the deal. Illumina is a major supplier of next-generation sequencing systems for genetic and genomic analysis, while Grail is developing blood tests to try to catch cancer early.

Music streams

hit 1 trillion

LOS ANGELES — Is non-English language music the future of the music business? Perhaps. Luminate, a source of music and entertainment industry data, found in their 2023 midyear report that global music streams are up 30.8% from last year. The global music industry surpassed 1 trillion streams in three months in 2023, a full month faster than in 2022. The company also found that two in five U.S. music listeners, enjoy music in a non-English language. Spanish, French, Japanese, Korean, Italian, German, and Arabic are the most popular non-English languages, with Spanish and Korean leading the group. English-language music’s share of the top 10,000 most streamed songs has dropped 4.2% since 2021.