Business digest

NEW YORK — Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent meeting indicate the central bank intends to move “expeditiously” to raise interest rates back to more neutral levels in its fight to tame inflation. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq rose 1.5%.

Small-company stocks rose far more than the rest of the market, a sign of bullishness on the economy. Retailers had some of the strongest gains after getting beaten down in recent days over concerns that soaring inflation was eating into their profits.

Russia says it will pay dollar-denominated foreign debt in rubles, a move that is likely to be seen by foreign investors as a default. The U.S. Treasury Department allowed a license to expire Wednesday that permitted Russia to keep paying its debtholders through American banks. The Russian Finance Ministry said it will pay in rubles and offer “the opportunity for subsequent conversion into the original currency.” The ministry didn’t give a timeframe for that to happen. Russia has not defaulted on its international debts since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, when the Russian Empire collapsed and the Soviet Union was created.

SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter’s regularly scheduled shareholder meeting Wednesday didn’t include a vote on Tesla billionaire Elon Musk’s $44 billion bid for the social platform. That vote will take place at a yet-undetermined date in the future. But the drama surrounding that offer — almost all of it created by Musk himself — spilled over into Wednesday’s proceedings anyway. Musk had promised that taking over Twitter would enable him to rid the social media platform of its annoying “spam bots.” But he’s posted that the deal is “on hold” after arguing — without presenting evidence — that the bot problem is larger than Twitter says.

BERLIN — Commodities firm Glencore says it has reached deals with authorities in the United States, Britain and Brazil to resolve corruption allegations in return for penalties totaling up to $1.5 billion. The Anglo-Swiss company said late Tuesday that it will pay $700 million to resolve a U.S. bribery probe and a further $486 million in connection with allegations of market manipulation.

Glencore said that about $166 million in fines agreed with the U.S. authorities will be credited to a parallel investigation by the UK Serious Fraud Office, where it has indicated that it will plead guilty to bribery at a hearing next month. Separately, the company is paying $40 million to resolve a bribery probe in Brazil. U.S. officials called the scale of the bribery “staggering.”

SEATTLE — Amazon shareholders have voted against a proposal calling for an independent audit of working conditions at the company’s warehouses. The e-commerce company opposed the proposal and the 14 others presented Wednesday at its annual shareholders meeting.

Citing preliminary voting results, the Seattle-based company said all the resolutions were voted down by a majority of shareholders. Many of them focused on worker’s rights, and issues such as further disclosure of the company’s lobbying and taxes. The resolutions are non binding, but they usually pressure corporate boards to take action. Shareholders also voted to approve compensation packages for Amazon’s top executives.

