Wall Street

edges higher

Wall Street edges higher

NEW YORK — Wall Street closed slightly higher after a report showed inflation is making strides toward easing, even if it remains too high. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Wednesday after swinging between gains and losses through the day. The Dow ended just barely lower, while the Nasdaq composite gained ground. Bond prices climbed after the highly anticipated report said inflation at the consumer level slowed last month. That pushed investors to bolster bets that the Federal Reserve will stop hiking interest rates in June and give the economy some breathing room. Gains for tech stocks and others that benefit from easing rates did the heaviest lifting.

Google plans

search with AI

Google plans search with AI

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Google has disclosed plans to infuse its dominant search engine with more advanced artificial-intelligence technology. The effort is in response to one of the biggest threats to its long-established position as the internet's main gateway. The gradual shift in how Google's search engine runs is rolling out three months after Microsoft's Bing search engine started to tap into technology similar to that which powers the artificially intelligent chatbot ChatGPT. Google will begin its AI transition in search cautiously, starting with a waitlist available only in the U.S. to people who want to test the new approach. Other AI improvements are coming to Gmail, Photos and the conversational chatbot, Bard.

Disney posts

good 2Q earnings

Disney posts good 2Q earnings

Ongoing strength at its theme parks and an improving streaming business propelled The Walt Disney Co. to higher profits and revenue in its fiscal second quarter. For the three months ended April 1, Disney earned $1.27 billion or 69 cents per share. That compares with $470 million, or 26 cents per share, a year ago. After adjusting for one-time items, Disney earned 93 cents per share, matching industry analysts' expectations. The entertainment giant has been working on trimming about 7,000 jobs as part of a targeted $5.5 billion cost savings across the company.

Beyond Meat

revenue falls

Beyond Meat revenue falls

Beyond Meat says its first-quarter revenue fell nearly 16% due to lower demand in most markets for its plant-based burgers, sausages and other products. Beyond Meat's U.S. retail sales fell 35% despite discounting as shoppers weary from inflation turned to cheaper alternatives. One bright spot was international food-service sales, which nearly doubled over the same period last year. Beyond Meat and McDonald's introduced plant-based McNuggets in Germany in February. El Segundo, California-based Beyond Meat reported revenue of $92.2 million for the January-March period. That was slightly higher than Wall Street forecast. The company lost 92 cents per share for the quarter, also beating analysts' expectations.

Topless protester

disrupts meeting

Topless protester disrupts meeting

FRANKFURT, Germany — Volkswagen's annual shareholder meeting has been briefly disrupted by protests over the company's factory in China's Xinjiang province. A shouting, topless activist interrupted the speech Wednesday by CEO Oliver Blume, while a cake-like object was thrown during a speech by board chairman Hans-Dieter Poetsch, apparently in the direction of board member Wolfgang Porsche.

Volkswagen has said that it has found no evidence of human rights violations at its plant in China’s western Xinjiang region. The meeting in Berlin resumed after a brief intermission.