Tesla, AT&T drag

Wall Street lower

NEW YORK — Stocks on Wall Street dipped following mixed earnings reports from big companies and more signals the U.S. economy may be slowing. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% Thursday. Tesla weighed heavily on the market again on worries about how much profit it's making on each of its electric vehicles. Banks including KeyCorp and Zions Bancorp tumbled after reporting weaker profits than expected. AT&T had its worst day in two decades after it reported slightly weaker revenue than analysts forecast, though profit squeaked past expectations Treasury yields fell after reports showed more workers filed for unemployment and an index of manufacturing strength weakened sharply.

US, China 'need

to work together'

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has struck a conciliatory tone while talking about strained U.S.-China relations, saying the nations “need to find a way to live together.”

Yellen on Thursday called for cooperation on "urgent global challenges” while supporting economic restrictions on China to advance U.S national security interests. The Treasury secretary's speech at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies in Washington sought improved relations between the U.S. and China.

The nations have seen increasingly strained relations after the discovery of a Chinese surveillance balloon in U.S. air space and since the Communist nation has grown its ties with Russia despite its war in Ukraine.

Labor nominee

faces doubts

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s nominee to be the next labor secretary, Julie Su, won praise at her Senate confirmation hearing as “a champion of the working class.” But key Democrats appear unwilling to voice support, creating uncertainty about her Senate confirmation prospects. Business groups have been critical of Su's record when she led California’s labor department. Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Democratic chair of the Senate Labor panel that held her confirmation hearing Thursday, said the debate over her nomination has more to do with the fact she would stand up to “corporate greed.” The panel's top Republican, Sen. Bill Cassidy, contends she would unfairly favor labor unions.

BuzzFeed closes news side

Pulitzer Prize winning digital media company BuzzFeed will shut down its news division as it cuts about 15% of its entire staff. In a memo sent to staff, co-founder and CEO Jonah Peretti said that cuts would also occur across its business, content, tech and administrative teams, according to multiple media reports. BuzzFeed is also considering making job cuts in some international markets. Peretti said in a memo to staff that he “made the decision to overinvest” in the news division, but failed to recognize early enough that the financial support needed to sustain operations was not there.

Chinese tychoon

stays behind bars

NEW YORK — A New York federal judge says a self-exiled Chinese businessman charged in a $1 billion fraud case will remain behind bars after she rejected a proposed $25 million bail package. Judge Analisa Torres said in a written opinion Thursday that there was clear and convincing evidence that Guo Wengui won't obey court orders and will cause economic harm to the community if he is freed. She said he has continued to promote fraudulent investment opportunities even after funds were seized from his businesses last year.

Guo was arrested last month on charges including wire and securities fraud. He has pleaded not guilty.