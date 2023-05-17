Retail sales

up 0.4%

NEW YORK — Consumers picked up their spending modestly in April from March, particularly in dining out and online, buoyed by a solid job market and easing inflationary pressures. A bump up in car sales also helped results, according to the Commerce Department report issued Tuesday. But shoppers are facing plenty of challenges heading into the second half of the year from tightening credit to a weaker job market. Retail sales increased 0.4% in April from March when it was down 0.7%. It marked the first increase since January when unusually warm weather and a big jump in Social Security benefits likely spurred more spending.

AI should

be regulated

The head of the artificial intelligence company that makes ChatGPT has told Congress that government intervention will be critical to mitigating the risks of increasingly powerful AI systems. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testified at a Senate hearing Tuesday that he supports the formation of a U.S. or global agency that would license the most powerful AI systems. He said the agency should also have the authority to ensure compliance with safety standards. His San Francisco-based startup rocketed to public attention after it released ChatGPT late last year. Lawmakers expressed concerns about the ability of the latest crop of “generative AI” tools to mislead people, spread falsehoods, violate copyright protections and upend the job market.

Underage YouTube

recommendations

WASHINGTON — YouTube is great at sending users videos that it thinks they'll like based on their interests. But new research shows that the site's powerful algorithms can also flood young users with violent and disturbing content. The nonprofit Tech Transparency Project created YouTube accounts mimicking the behavior of young boys with an interest in first-person shooter games. The site soon began recommending videos featuring graphic imagery of school shootings and tactical firearm training to users as young as nine. YouTube says it works hard to protect children, but the researchers say the material could traumatize vulnerable kids or send them down dark roads of radicalization and extremism.

IRS to launch

e-filing system

NEW YORK — The IRS is planning to launch a pilot program for a government-run, online tax filing system that’s free for all. The IRS was tasked with looking into how to create a “direct file” system as part of the funding it received with the Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats’ flagship climate and health care measure that President Joe Biden signed last summer. After months of research, the IRS published a feasibility report Tuesday — which lays out taxpayer interest in direct file, how the system could work, its potential cost, operational challenges and more.

Crypto rules get

final approval

LONDON — European Union states have given final approval to a sweeping set of beefed-up cryptocurrency rules, giving the 27-nation bloc a global lead in regulating the freewheeling sector. The European Council adopted the package of rules, known as Markets in Crypto Assets on Tuesday. It's the final step in the 27-nation bloc’s legislative process. European Parliament lawmakers endorsed the rules in April, and they’re expected to start taking effect in phases starting in July 2024. The tighter European scrutiny follows a spate of high-profile crypto scandals including the collapse of trading firm FTX and the implosion of the TerraUSD stablecoin.