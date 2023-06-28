Stocks drift

to mixed close

NEW YORK — Stocks were mixed on Wall Street Wednesday, as indexes drifted between small gains and losses through a quiet day of trading.

The S&P 500 edged down by 1.55, or less than 0.1%, to 4,376.86. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 74.08 points, or 0.2%, to 33,852.66, while the Nasdaq composite rose 36.08, or 0.3%, to 13,591.75.

General Mills fell to one of the market's larger drops after the maker of Cheerios and Haagen-Dazs reported weaker revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It sank 5.2%.

On the winning side of Wall Street was AeroVironment, which rose 4.9%. The maker of unmanned aircraft, tactical missile systems and other equipment used by the U.S. military and in Ukraine reported stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than expected.

Activision CEO

defends deal

SAN FRANCISCO — Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick is in court defending Microsoft’s proposed $69 billion takeover of his video game company. Kotick told a federal judge in San Francisco Wednesday that there’s no incentive to deprive Microsoft gaming rivals like Sony of the popular Activision game Call of Duty. Kotick says it’s not in his company’s interest to make the game exclusive to Microsoft's Xbox console or to offer subpar versions on other systems, like Sony's Playstation. Antitrust enforcers at the U.S. Federal Trade Commission fear the acquisition will undermine competition. The hearing could make or break the most expensive acquisition in the technology sector's history.

Banks would

survive, Fed says

NEW YORK — The nation’s 23 largest banks passed the Federal Reserve’s so-called stress tests this year, a sign that the nation’s banking system remains resilient despite the recent banking crisis that that led to the failure of three banks. But Wednesday’s results did show some relative weakness among the midsize banks and “super regional” banks, with some getting a passing grade with a smaller cushion than usual, an outcome that could raise eyebrows for investors and policymakers. In this scenario, the 23 largest banks would have collective losses of $541 billion and their capital ratios would fall from 12.4% to 10.1%. That’s comparable to previous years, the Fed said.

Dozens charged

with health fraud

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has charged dozens of people in several health care fraud and prescription drug schemes. They include one totaling $1.9 billion and a doctor accused of ordering fake ankle braces for a patient whose leg had been amputated. The scheme that submitted nearly $2 billion in bogus claims is one of the largest health care fraud cases ever brought by the Justice Department. The department has been cracking down on health care fraud and prescription drug abuse schemes in states around the country. In total, 78 people were charged in 16 states in the cases announced Wednesday.

Airline delays

keep piling up

Air travelers have been putting up with widespread delays all month, and it's continuing again, as bad weather rakes the Northeast. As or early Wednesday afternoon, about 3,000 flights have been delayed in the U.S., according to FlightAware. Another 800 have been canceled. Those are troubling numbers heading into the July 4 holiday weekend, when even more people will be traveling. The delays are being compounded by thunderstorms that pounded the Northeast, crew-scheduling problems, and even a belly landing that disrupted flights at a major East Coast airport.